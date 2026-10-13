Mystery body found in Swartkops River as police search for answers

The man is believed to be between 30 and 50 years old.

The discovery of an unidentified man’s body in a river in the Eastern Cape sparked a public appeal from the South African Police Service (Saps) as efforts intensify to uncover his identity and notify his family.

The man’s body was found in the Swartkops River on the Perseverance side, on Saturday 10 October 2026 at approximately 2:49pm.

Appeal

Police spokesperson Captain Sandra Janse van Rensburg has appealed to the public to come forward with any information related to the incident.

“The man is believed to be between 30 and 50 years old. He was wearing a blue jacket, dark-coloured overall trousers and black gumboots. He also had a black pack.”

Anyone who can help identify the man or trace his next of kin is urged to contact SAPS on 082 441 7828 or the investigating officer, Detective Warrant Officer L. De Vries, on 041 933 8005. Information can also be provided to Crime Stop on 08600 10111 or through the MySAPS app. Information may be provided anonymously.

Double murder

Meanwhile, Kwazakele police are investigating a double murder following the discovery of two bodies in the Eastern Cape.

Police made the grim discovery at a home on Sebothe Street, Soweto-on-Sea, at approximately 1:20am on Monday, 12 October 2026.

According to police, the deceased are an 86-year-old woman and a 21-year-old man.

Shooting

Van Rensburg said both sustained gunshot wounds. Preliminary information indicates that the woman may have been shot after getting out of bed to check on a disturbance at the door.

Police found the man in his bed. No items were reported stolen from the home. Police will release the names of the deceased once they have been formally identified.

“The suspect or suspects have not yet been identified, and the motive for the killings is unknown. The investigation is ongoing,” van Rensburg said.

Anyone with information that could assist the investigation is urged to contact Lieutenant Colonel Williams on 82 442 0963 or Crime Stop on 08600 10111 or use the MySAPS app. Information may be provided anonymously.