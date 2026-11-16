Masemola vows justice after 17 killed in two mass shootings

National Commissioner Fannie Masemola has vowed to bring perpetrators of two mass shootings to justice.

The National Commissioner of the South African Police Service (Saps), General Fannie Masemola, has vowed to bring the perpetrators of two mass shootings in two provinces to justice after 17 people were gunned down.

Mass shootings continue to plague South African communities as two incidents claimed the lives of 17 people in two provinces on Sunday, 15 November.

17 killed in mass shootings in two provinces

Nine people were shot and killed at an informal settlement in Atteridgeville, Gauteng, while another eight were gunned down in Mabane Section, Sweetwaters, outside Pietermaritzburg, KwaZulu-Natal.

Following the shootings, Masemola visited Atteridgeville and confirmed to the community that an intelligence-led multidisciplinary team was following up on leads in the incident.

“We are back here in Atteridgeville following the tragic mass shooting in December 2025, where 12 people were killed in this area,” he said.

Masemola said policing in the area is difficult in the Jeffsville informal settlement because of environmental challenges. He said the Saps and the City of Tshwane are working with relevant departments to address these challenges.

“Of concern is the environmental design of the Jeffsville informal settlement, which makes it extremely challenging to execute crime prevention operations and response,” the national commissioner said.

On the Sweetwaters shooting, Masemola confirmed that investigations are underway to establish the circumstances surrounding the attack, identify the victims and determine the motive.

‘Criminals cannot be allowed to terrorise communities’ – Masemola

He emphasised the police’s commitment to bringing the perpetrators to justice.

“Criminals cannot be allowed to terrorise communities or determine how people live. The Saps will pursue those responsible and ensure that they face the full might of the law,” the general said.

Masemola expressed condolences to the families in Atteridgeville and Sweetwaters who lost loved ones and promised that the Saps would pursue those responsible.

“The authority of the State will be felt through decisive action, effective policing and the protection of every person’s right to life and safety,” he said.

Meanwhile, the national commissioner also paid tribute to Lieutenant Colonel Thokozani Sithole, the station commander of Greytown. Sithole was killed on 12 November 2026 while responding to a business robbery.

“Her courage and commitment to duty represent the very best of policing. Attacks on police officers will not intimidate the service or weaken our resolve to protect communities,” he said.