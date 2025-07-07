Newborn baby found dumped in storm drain in Ekurhuleni

The little baby appeared to have been dumped in the drain.

Ekurhuleni’s Disaster and Emergency Management Services (DEMS) have made a grim discovery of a newborn baby in a stormwater drain in the area.

The little baby, which appeared to have been dumped, was found on Gauteng Street near Rholihlahla Primary School in Etwatwa on Sunday.

Baby found

Dems spokesperson William Ntladi said they received the call just before 7:30 pm.

“The rescue team from the local fire station responded for intervention. On arrival, the lifeless body of a newborn was found, and crews retrieved it from the drain.

“Paramedics were summoned to the scene to assist. On their medical patient assessment, it was found that the patient didn’t respond positively, and as a result, the male newborn was declared dead,” Ntladi said.

Ntladi added that the South African Police Services (Saps) officers took over the scene to conduct investigations and arranged for the removal of the body to a pathological facility.

Baby reunited with family

Last week, a 12-day-old baby who was kidnapped from a shopping mall in Cape Town was found and reunited with his mother.

Police arrested 37-year-old Shameemah Jacobs on Monday in connection with the kidnapping of Mogamat Imaad Shamar.

Jacobs made a brief appearance in the Bellville Magistrates Court last Thursday. She is charged with kidnapping and defeating the ends of justice.

Kidnapping

Police said the mother of the baby was at a local shopping complex in Bellville when she became nauseous.

She left the child in the care of a woman who was with her when she went to the bathroom.

Upon her return, the mother was unable to locate the woman and her baby. She reported the incident to Bellville Saps for further investigation.

Police spokesperson Captain Frederick C. van Wyk said a multi-disciplinary crime combating team worked tirelessly to find baby Mogamat Imaad Shamar.

