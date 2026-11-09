Nine arrested at OR Tambo over alleged plot to join Russia-Ukraine war

The suspects were allegedly preparing to leave the country by air.

Nine foreign nationals have been arrested in Gauteng after investigators uncovered an alleged plan to travel from South Africa to participate in the Russia-Ukraine conflict.

The foreign nationals were handcuffed at OR Tambo International Airport and a Bruma hotel on Sunday night, 8 November 2026.

Arrest

Their arrest follows a multinational operation involving the Hawks, Interpol and international law enforcement agencies.

Hawks spokesperson Colonel Katlego Mogale said authorities acted on intelligence information and pounced.

“Acting on intelligence gathered during the investigation, the multidisciplinary team operationalised an intervention that resulted in the arrest of the nine suspects, aged between 20 and 26, last night,” Mogale said.

“The suspects were allegedly preparing to board flights out of the country when they were apprehended.”

Charges

Mogale added that the suspects are expected to face charges relating to the contravention of the Regulation of Foreign Military Assistance Act 15 of 1998.

“The Acting Provincial Head of the Gauteng Directorate for Priority Crime Investigation, Brigadier Paulina Sekgobela, commended the multidisciplinary team for its coordinated efforts and successful operation.”

The Hawks reiterated their commitment to working with local and international law enforcement agencies to combat crime and ensure compliance with the laws of the Republic of South Africa.

Repatriation

Earlier this year, President Cyril Ramaphosa and Russian President Vladimir Putin discussed efforts to repatriate 17 South Africans believed to have been recruited to fight alongside Russian forces in Ukraine after Pretoria received distress calls from the men trapped in the war-torn Donbas region.

The group, mainly from KwaZulu-Natal (KZN) and one from the Eastern Cape, was allegedly lured by promises of lucrative employment before becoming involved in the conflict. South African law prohibits citizens from participating in foreign military activities without government authorisation.

During a phone call, the two leaders pledged support for the return process, and officials from both countries continued engagements to finalise the repatriation.