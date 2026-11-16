Nine killed in mass shooting at informal settlement in Atteridgeville

The motive for the shooting is unknown.

Nine people have been shot and killed at an informal settlement in Atteridgeville.

The mass shooting occurred at the Jeffsville informal settlement in Atteridgeville on Monday morning, 16 November 2026.

Atteridgeville shooting

Police said all nine were found in a shack with gunshot wounds this morning.

The National Commissioner of the SA Police Service (Saps), General Fannie Masemola and the Provincial Commissioner of Gauteng, Lieutenant General Mthombeni, are on the way to the scene.

Police spokesperson Brigadier Brenda Muridili said Atteridgeville police responded to a shooting incident in which nine people were shot and killed.

Muridili said the incident reportedly occurred between 10pm and 11pm on 15 November 2026 in the Jeffsville informal settlement.

Bodies

“Police were alerted at approximately 07:30 this morning, 16 November 2026. On arrival, members found the bodies of nine people, six males and three females, inside the four-roomed shack with gunshot wounds.”

Muridili said the motive for the shooting has not yet been established and that no arrests have been made yet.

“The Provincial Commissioner of Police in Gauteng, Lieutenant General Tommy Mthombeni, has mobilised the necessary resources, including Crime Intelligence and the Deputy Provincial Commissioner: Tracking Team, to search for the suspects.”

Appeal

Muridili said the Gauteng Serious and Violent Crimes, Murder and Robbery Unit is investigating the case.

Police are appealing to anyone with information that can assist with the investigation to contact the nearest police station or Crime Stop on 08600 10111. Anonymous tip-offs can also be made via the MySAPS App.

KZN shooting

Meanwhile, eight men have been found dead inside a bullet-riddled vehicle in Sweetwaters, outside Pietermaritzburg, as police launched an intensive investigation into the shocking mass shooting.

The shooting is believed to have occurred on Sunday night, 15 November 2026.

Police in KwaZulu-Natal (KZN) have launched investigations into the murder of the eight people who were shot along the road at Mabane Section.