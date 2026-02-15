North West councillor stabbed to death during fight at tavern

A 46-year-old North West councillor has been stabbed to death during an argument reportedly linked to a dispute over a girlfriend.

Molefi Sello was found dead in Klerksdorp on Friday morning.

A 35-year-old suspect handed himself over to the police and was subsequently arrested and detained.

Police spokesperson Colonel Adele Myburg said they were alerted to the incident outside a tavern in the Klerksdorp Central Business District in Voortrekker Street at about 5.35am.

“Upon arrival at the scene, police found the body of a 46-year-old man, later identified as Sello Molefi, a councillor at Matlosana municipality, lying on the ground with a stab wound on the neck. Emergency medical personnel were summoned and subsequently certified the victim dead at the scene.

“A multidisciplinary investigation was immediately launched by members of the Potchefstroom Anti-Gang Investigation Unit, Klerksdorp Detectives, and the provincial Organised Crime Unit. Preliminary investigations revealed the deceased was allegedly stabbed during an argument reportedly linked to a dispute over a girlfriend,” Myburg said.

Myburgh said the suspect is expected to appear before the Klerksdorp Magistrate’s Court on Monday, 16 February 2026, on a charge of murder.

“Acting provincial commissioner of the North West Major-General Ryno Naidoo noted the swift arrest of a suspect following a murder incident in Klerksdorp,” said Myburgh.

Police breakthrough

Meanwhile, the police made a major breakthrough in the assassination of businessman Marumo Eric Phenya, a whistleblower who blew the lid on corruption in a multimillion-rand tender at a government department in Gauteng.

A collaborative effort between police officers in Gauteng and KwaZulu-Natal has resulted in the arrest of 30-year-old Minehle Mthembu, one of the hitmen who was wanted for conspiracy to commit murder as well as the murder of Phenya.

Phenya was ambushed and killed in a hail of bullets after he had dropped his children at a school in Roodepoort on 17 October 2022.

Prior to his death, he and his wife had received threatening messages, and a case was opened in that regard.

A few weeks after the case was opened, Phenya was assassinated.

Naidoo commended the coordinated efforts of the investigating teams for their prompt response and professionalism in ensuring the suspect was brought before the law without delay.

