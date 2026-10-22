North West police mourn two officers killed in separate crashes

The provincial commissioner has conveyed his heartfelt condolences to the families, friends and colleagues of both deceased officers.

The North West police are mourning the deaths of two South African Police Service (Saps) members who died in separate road accidents, including one that has gone viral on social media.

Provincial Commissioner Lieutenant General Arthur Adams expressed deep sadness after Warrant Officer Ennice Nortman died in Lichtenburg and Constable Itumeleng Johannes Pule died near Ganyesa.

Two officers killed in separate road accidents

Nortman, 53, served with North West Provincial Crime Intelligence in the Ngaka Modiri Molema District.

Pule was attached to the Vryburg Stock Theft and Endangered Species (STES) unit in the Dr Ruth Segomotsi Mompati District.

On Monday afternoon, Nortman sustained serious injuries after she was allegedly struck by a BMW SUV while crossing the driveway at Lichtenburg Mall along Dr Nelson Mandela Drive.

Graphic footage of the alleged accident has circulated across social media.

Warrant Officer struck by BMW SUV at Lichtenburg Mall

The video shows the officer walking towards a pedestrian crossing and then hesitating when she sees the white vehicle.

After pausing for a second, she continued to cross, but then the SUV struck her and ran her over. The driver gets out of the vehicle as witnesses walk toward the motionless Nortman.

Colonel Adéle Myburgh said she was on duty during the incident, and emergency medical services transported her to the hospital for medical treatment. Tragically, Nortman succumbed to her injuries later that evening.

The police arrested the driver following preliminary investigations. The Saps are investigating a case of murder while also pursuing charges relating to an alleged contravention of immigration legislation.

The accused, Akilesh Gupta, 23, appeared before the Lichtenburg Magistrates’ Court on Wednesday, 21 October. The court remanded him in custody until his next court appearance on Tuesday, 27 October 2026.

Constable dies in collision on R378 road

In a separate incident, Pule died in a collision on Sunday, at approximately 8.10pm on the R378 road, about 20 kilometres before Ganyesa.

Myburgh said Pule was off duty and driving his own vehicle, a red Volkswagen Polo Vivo, when it collided with a Nissan NP200 travelling in the opposite direction.

The constable’s wife, who was a passenger, sustained slight injuries and was transported to a local hospital for medical attention. Pule was declared dead at the scene.

Saps opened a case of culpable homicide at Ganyesa Police Station, and investigations are underway to establish the circumstances surrounding the collision.

Lieutenant General Adams has conveyed his heartfelt condolences to the families, friends and colleagues of both deceased officers.

He also wished those injured a speedy recovery.

“The loss of two of our members in separate road accidents, one of which is now a murder investigation, is deeply painful,” Adams said.

“These officers served the organisation and their communities, and their passing is a reminder of the risks and uncertainties associated with life and duty.”

Meanwhile, the provincial commissioner urged community members to stop recording, sharing, or circulating CCTV footage and other video material relating to any crime incident on social media.

He said the circulation of such footage may compromise the ongoing investigation and potentially prejudice the integrity of the investigative process.

“Members of the public are urged to allow the police to conduct their investigation without interference and to provide any relevant information or footage directly to the inve

The North West police are mourning the deaths of two South African Police Service (Saps) members who died in separate road accidents, including one that has gone viral on social media.

Provincial Commissioner Lieutenant General Arthur Adams expressed deep sadness after Warrant Officer Ennice Nortman died in Lichtenburg and Constable Itumeleng Johannes Pule died near Ganyesa.

Two officers killed in separate road accidents

Nortman, 53, served with North West Provincial Crime Intelligence in the Ngaka Modiri Molema District.

Pule was attached to the Vryburg Stock Theft and Endangered Species (STES) unit in the Dr Ruth Segomotsi Mompati District.

On Monday afternoon, Nortman sustained serious injuries after she was allegedly struck by a BMW SUV while crossing the driveway at Lichtenburg Mall along Dr Nelson Mandela Drive.

Graphic footage of the alleged accident has circulated across social media.

Warrant Officer struck by BMW SUV at Lichtenburg Mall

The video shows the officer walking towards a pedestrian crossing and then hesitating when she sees the white vehicle.

After pausing for a second, she continued to cross, but then the SUV struck her and ran her over. The driver gets out of the vehicle as witnesses walk toward the motionless Nortman.

Colonel Adéle Myburgh said she was on duty during the incident, and emergency medical services transported her to the hospital for medical treatment. Tragically, Nortman succumbed to her injuries later that evening.

The police arrested the driver following preliminary investigations. The Saps are investigating a case of murder while also pursuing charges relating to an alleged contravention of immigration legislation.

The accused, Akilesh Gupta, 23, appeared before the Lichtenburg Magistrates’ Court on Wednesday, 21 October. The court remanded him in custody until his next court appearance on Tuesday, 27 October 2026.

Constable dies in collision on R378 road

In a separate incident, Pule died in a collision on Sunday, at approximately 8.10pm on the R378 road, about 20 kilometres before Ganyesa.

Myburgh said Pule was off duty and driving his own vehicle, a red Volkswagen Polo Vivo, when it collided with a Nissan NP200 travelling in the opposite direction.

The constable’s wife, who was a passenger, sustained slight injuries and was transported to a local hospital for medical attention. Pule was declared dead at the scene.

Saps opened a case of culpable homicide at Ganyesa Police Station, and investigations are underway to establish the circumstances surrounding the collision.

Lieutenant General Adams has conveyed his heartfelt condolences to the families, friends and colleagues of both deceased officers.

He also wished those injured a speedy recovery.

“The loss of two of our members in separate road accidents, one of which is now a murder investigation, is deeply painful,” Adams said.

“These officers served the organisation and their communities, and their passing is a reminder of the risks and uncertainties associated with life and duty.”

Meanwhile, the provincial commissioner urged community members to stop recording, sharing, or circulating CCTV footage and other video material relating to any crime incident on social media.

He said the circulation of such footage may compromise the ongoing investigation and potentially prejudice the integrity of the investigative process.

“Members of the public are urged to allow the police to conduct their investigation without interference and to provide any relevant information or footage directly to the investigating officers,” Myburgh said.