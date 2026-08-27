North West spade killer: Saps launches manhunt for triple‑murder suspect

The manhunt comes as Saps intensifies its fight against Gender-Based Violence and Femicide (GBVF)

The South African Police Service (Saps) have launched a manhunt for a suspect who hacked three people to death with a spade in the North West province.

Police spokesperson Brigadier Athlenda Mathe said the manhunt comes as Saps intensifies its fight against Gender-Based Violence and Femicide (GBVF) and serious and violent crimes perpetrated against women, children and vulnerable groups during Women’s Month,

Manhunt

“Police are searching for 41-year-old James Mohajane, who is wanted for the murder of his girlfriend, Moipone Lefoka, her sister, Esther Lefoka, and Esther’s boyfriend, Tshepo Molekwa.

“It is alleged that the three victims were last seen together at a house belonging to Tshepo Molekwa. On Sunday morning, the bodies of the three victims were discovered at the house. They had allegedly been hacked to death with a spade,” Mathe said.

According to Mathe, Mohajane was nowhere to be found when police arrived at the scene.

“His cellphone was, however, found at the crime scene. The motive for the killings is still under investigation.

Appeal

Mathe said the Saps is appealing to anyone who may have information on the whereabouts of Mohajane to immediately contact Sergeant Nhlapo on 078 918 7746.

“Members of the public are urged not to approach or confront the suspect, but to immediately provide information to the police.

“The Saps reiterates its commitment to intensifying efforts to prevent and combat GBVF and violent crime, particularly crimes targeting women and vulnerable groups,” Mathe said.

Knysna murder

Meanwhile, a deadly midnight raid in Knysna left a 50‑year‑old SAPS Tactical Response Team captain and a 38‑year‑old suspect dead in a shootout as police probed political murders, including the killing of former mayor Aubrey Tsengwa.

The suspect was found with two firearms.

Acting Police Minister Firoz Cachalia visited Knysna, meeting leaders and victims’ families, while four suspects face conspiracy charges in Tsengwa’s murder. Investigations into other killings continue