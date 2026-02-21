Northern Cape hit-and-run kills unidentified man on Goodhouse road, police appeal for help

A culpable homicide case has since been opened.

Nababeep police are investigating a culpable homicide case after an unknown male was struck and killed by a vehicle whose driver fled the scene in the early hours of Saturday morning in Concordia.

A distinctive pair of beige veldskoene may be the key to identifying the victim.

The police are appealing to the public for information.

According to spokesperson Captain Ivan Magerman, the incident occurred at approximately 05:25 when police responded to a report of an unresponsive person lying in the middle of the Goodhouse road.

“Saps responded to a complaint of an unknown person lying unresponsive in the middle of the Goodhouse road in Concordia,” said Magerman. “Upon the arrival of the police, an unknown male was discovered with injuries.”

Medical personnel attended to the man at the scene, but their efforts were in vain. “Medical personnel declared him deceased on the scene,” Magerman confirmed.

Driver fled after striking pedestrian, preliminary investigation reveals

Initial findings at the scene pointed to a deliberate flight from responsibility by the driver of the vehicle involved.

“Preliminary investigations confirmed that the victim had been struck by a motor vehicle and the driver allegedly fled the scene,” Magerman said.

A culpable homicide case has since been opened, and detectives from the Nababeep Detective Branch are actively pursuing leads.

Beige veldskoene could hold the key to identifying the deceased

With the victim’s identity still unknown, investigators are hoping that a single item found on him may help crack the case.

The man was carrying no formal identification, but was wearing a distinctive pair of shoes that authorities believe someone may recognise.

“The victim was found in possession of one pair of beige veldskoene with dark brown shoelaces, which may assist in identifying him,” Magerman detailed.

Police are urging anyone who knows the man or recognises the description of the footwear to come forward without delay.

“The police are requesting any person who can assist to contact Sergeant Cloete on 076 110 3174, Crime Stop on 08600 10111 or via the MySAPS app,” Magerman said.

All information shared with investigators will be treated confidentially.

