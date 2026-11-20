An SIU investigation found the initial cost projections for the project to have ballooned without valid authorisation.

Authorities have arrested two suspects in connection with an incomplete government infrastructure project that has cost over R4 billion so far.

The Giyani water project began in 2014 at an initial cost of R90 million, with that figure exploding over the coming decade.

Parliamentary interventions and a Special Investigating Unit (SIU) investigation would later declare the increased expenditure irregular, leading to a criminal investigation.

The Hawks’ Serious Corruption and Economic Offences Units arrested a 64-year-old and a 51-year-old in separate incidents in Limpopo and Gauteng on Thursday.

The former Lepelle Northern Water board chairperson and the associated businessman are set to appear in the Polokwane Magistrate’s Court on Friday on charges relating to corruption and money laundering.

Project over 90% complete

The Giyani water project was meant to provide water to at least 55 villages and 21 000 households in Limpopo.

Parliament had previously heard that within months of the tender being awarded, the contractor LTE Consulting revised the cost projections to R2.1 billion.

The SIU found this revision was authorised without a valid procurement process or an approved budget plan, and it was a fraction of the alleged future plans.



“A business plan reportedly contemplated a project value of approximately R13 billion, illustrating the continuing expansion of the intervention and the absence of clear cost containment.

“The R13 billion figure should, however, be distinguished from the R4.1 billion paid to LTE,” minutes of a portfolio committee meeting state.

The water board chair is to face charges related to alleged gratuities received from the benefactor of the infrastructure contract.

“It is further alleged that the company director unduly gratified the former board chairperson by providing him with a luxury Mercedes-Benz G63 vehicle and making payments totalling R500 000 into his personal and business bank accounts,” the Hawks stated.

To date, at least R4.4 billion had been spent on the project, and while over 90% complete after a re-awarding of the contract, between R1.5 billion and R3 billion is needed to complete the final phases.

“The Hawks remain committed to investigating allegations of corruption and financial misconduct, particularly where public funds intended to deliver essential services are allegedly diverted through irregular and unlawful practices.”