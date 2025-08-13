Crime

One dead, two injured after e-hailing vehicles torched at Maponya Mall [VIDEO]

By Faizel Patel

13 August 2025

Police are investigating a case of murder, attempted murder and arson.

One dead, two injured after e-hailing vehicles torched at Maponya Mall

e-Hailing vehicles set alight at Maponya Mall in Pimville, Soweto. Picture: Newzroom Afrika/X.

One person has been killed and two others injured after e-hailing vehicles were attacked by unknown suspects at Maponya Mall in Pimville, Soweto, south of Johannesburg.

Police spokesperson Colonel Dimakatso Nevhuhulwi said the incident occurred on Wednesday evening.

Attack

“According to information at hand, an e-hailing vehicle was seen stopping at the entrance when about four men approached the driver and shot at him before torching the vehicle. Another vehicle, which was nearby, was shot at, and the driver managed to flee, and his vehicle was also torched,” Nevhuhulwi said.

The driver who was shot at first sustained fatal injuries.

“It was later discovered that the [second] driver and another passerby sustained gunshot wounds and were taken to the hospital.”

Investigations

Nevhuhulwi added that a case of murder, attempted murder with two counts, and arson has been opened for further investigations.

“The Saps and JMPD are on the scene to monitor the situation which is suspected to be taxi violence related,” Nevhuhulwi said.

e-Hailing protest

The attacks come just weeks after e-hailing drivers in Gauteng went on strike, accusing service providers of exploitation, high commission rates and a lack of meaningful engagement.

Hundreds of commuters who use the services were left stranded, as drivers switched off their apps, boycotted airport operations and marched to Uber’s offices in Sandton on 22 July to deliver their demands.

They called for lower commission fees, improved support and a more balanced working relationship with companies such as Uber, Bolt and inDrive.

Drivers complained about Uber reportedly changing commission percentages earlier this year, which they claim will leave them with less money in their pockets after every drive.

