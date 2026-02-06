One kidnapping suspect dead, two arrested in Eastern Cape

The incident follows an intelligence led investigation linked to multiple kidnapping and armed robbery cases.

A kidnapping suspect has been shot dead and two others arrested in the Eastern Cape.

The Hawks Kidnapping Task Team, together with the East London Tactical Response Team (TRT), has made a major breakthrough in the fight against violent and organised kidnapping and armed robbery within the province this week.

This follows an intelligence-led investigation linked to multiple kidnapping and armed robbery cases, which were reported at Izele, Ndevana, Dimbaza, and Zwelitsha.

Intelligence operation

Hawks spokesperson Warrant Officer Ndiphiwe Mhlakuvana said law enforcement identified a white Ford Fiesta suspected of being used in the commission of these serious offences.

“On 3 February 2026, detailed information relating to the vehicle was circulated to the police in order to facilitate tracing and interception. On 4 February 2026, the joint team successfully located the said vehicle at King William’s Town, travelling in the direction of Ginsberg, with three occupants.

“Upon lawful police intervention, the occupants alighted from the vehicle,” Mhlakuvana said.

Shootout

Mhlakuvana added that during the engagement, one suspect opened fire on the police members.

“During the exchange of fire, one suspect was fatally wounded and declared deceased at the scene. Two additional suspects aged between 27 and 29 were arrested without any further injury to police members or members of the public.

“A thorough search resulted in the recovery of three unlicensed firearms, eight cellular telephones, several sim cards and the vehicle. A meticulous investigation confirmed that the suspects were directly linked to the kidnapping cases reported in the areas,” said Mhlakuvana.

Court

The arrested suspects are expected to appear before the Qonce Magistrate’s court on 6 February 2026, where they will face charges related to kidnapping and robbery with a firearm.

Mhlakuvana said the Provincial Head of the Hawks, Major General Obed Ngwenya, commended the team for ensuring that the “culprits are brought to book.”

“General Ngwenya assured the public that kidnappings and violent organised crime remain priority crimes, and perpetrators will be relentlessly pursued and brought before the courts,” Mhlakuvana said

Investigations are continuing.

