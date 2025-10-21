One killed, another injured in suspected hit in Durban CBD

Paramedics arrived on scene to find chaos and carnage

One person has been shot dead and another injured in an apparent hit in KwaZulu-Natal (KZN).

ALS Paramedics said they received a call about the shooting just before 9:30am on Tuesday morning.

Shooting

Spokesperson Garrith Jamieson said the shooting occurred on Argyle Road near Umgeni Road in the Durban CBD.

“Paramedics arrived on scene to find chaos and carnage, as they found that a vehicle had been shot at numerous times, leaving both the driver and passenger with multiple gunshot wounds.

Paramedics assessed the two men, believed to be in their 30s and 40s. However, one of them, the passenger, had sustained multiple gunshot wounds, and there was nothing paramedics could do for him. He was declared deceased at the scene,” Jamieson said.

ALSO READ: Milpark Hospital shooting victim was visiting a friend – police

Injuries

Jamieson said the driver had sustained multiple gunshot wounds to his body and was in a critical condition.

“Once he had been stabilised on the scene by advanced life support paramedics, he was rushed to a nearby hospital for the urgent care that he required at this stage.”

Police

Jamieson said police were on the scene.

“The events leading up to the shooting are unknown. However, the SA Police Service were in attendance and will be investigating further.

“I’d advise all motorists to avoid using this route at all costs, whilst the Argyle Road heading from the beachfront towards Ridge Road has been closed to allow for police to do the investigations,” Jamieson said.

Murder suspect

Meanwhile, a murder suspect on the run since February 2023 was finally arrested.

KwaZulu-Natal (KZN) police spokesperson Colonel Robert Netshiunda said detectives from Durban Central Police Station made the breakthrough on Friday.

“The suspect has been on the run since February 2023 after he allegedly killed a woman who was the mother of his children at Volksrust in Mpumalanga province.”

Netshiunda said that during his arrest, the suspect was planning to kill the children he had fathered with the woman that he killed in Volkrust.

ALSO READ: Five killed in mass shooting at a tavern in Bronkhorstspruit, Tshwane