Operation Shanela nets 900 arrests in Gauteng crime sweep

The crackdown targeted wanted suspects and disrupted ongoing criminal activity.

The South African Police Service (Saps) has tightened its grip on Gauteng’s criminal underworld, arresting more than 900 suspects in the latest province‑wide sweep under Operation Shanela.

Conducted simultaneously across all five districts, the crackdown targeted wanted suspects and disrupted ongoing criminal activity – with detectives tracing 735 fugitives, including 422 linked to violent contact crimes and 148 wanted for offences against women and children.

Arrests

Police spokesperson Colonel Dimakatso Nevhuhulwi said the arrests demonstrate the continued efforts by Gauteng detectives to pursue suspects linked to serious and violent crimes and ensure that they are brought before the courts to face the allegations against them.

“These crime prevention operations resulted in additional arrests, including: 98 suspects for contravening the Immigration Act; 69 suspects for driving under the influence of alcohol; 23 suspects for possession of drugs; 14 suspects for contravening the Gauteng Liquor Act.

“Other suspects were arrested for offences including possession of an unlicensed firearm, possession of suspected stolen property and possession of gold-bearing material, amongst others,” Nevhuhulwi said.

Operation

Nevhuhulwi said Acting Provincial Commissioner of the Saps in Gauteng, Major General Fred Kekana, welcomed the results of the operation and commended the multidisciplinary teams.

The operation was carried out by authorities including Saps, Metro Police Departments, Gauteng Traffic, National Traffic, the Department of Home Affairs, private security companies through Business Against Crime South Africa, the Community Policing Forum and other crime-fighting stakeholders

“The Saps in Gauteng will continue conducting Operation Shanela operations across the province, with a particular focus on serious and violent crimes, crimes against women and children, illegal firearms, drugs, unlawful immigration, alcohol-related offences and other identified crime threats,” Nevhuhulwi said.

Picture: Saps

Support police

Nevhuhulwi urged the public to continue supporting the police by providing information on criminal activities through the appropriate Saps reporting channels, i.e., the Crime Stop Line at 08600 10111 or the MySapsApp, which can be downloaded on any smartphone.