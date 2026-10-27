OR Tambo and Gqeberha drug busts yield over R209 million

A multidisciplinary law enforcement team intercepted five bags containing cocaine, while a separate operation in Gqeberha led to one arrest.

Police cracking down on the illegal drug trade made two more major busts on the weekend with estimated street values of more than R200 million.

National commissioner of police General Fannie Masemola has commended a multidisciplinary team, comprising police, the South African Revenue Service, Customs and the Border Management Authority, for intercepting five luggage bags containing 216 blocks of cocaine weighing about 250kg, with an estimated street value of more than R200 million, at OR Tambo International Airport over the weekend.

“The significant seizure is testament to the effectiveness of coordinated law enforcement efforts and the commitment of front-line officers to disrupting drug trafficking networks that seek to use South Africa’s ports of entry to move illicit substances,” he added.

116 drug mules arrested at OR Tambo in 2 years

Masemola said the seizure comes amid sustained efforts by law enforcement agencies to clamp down on drug trafficking through the country’s busiest international airport.

“Over the past 24 months, a total of 116 drug mules have been arrested at OR Tambo International Airport,” he added.

Also at the weekend in Gqeberha, a search of a vehicle led to the discovery of drugs suspected to be mandrax, cocaine and tik, with an estimated street value of over R9.7 million, which resulted in the arrest of a suspect aged 38.

Gqeberha operation leads to arrest

Provincial police officer Mapula Rikhotso said on Saturday an Operation Ukubuza team acting on intelligence, executed a search warrant in Rowallan Park, Gqeberha, where they found the suspect in a vehicle parked in the garage at the property.

“The team found drug packaging materials and cash believed to be the proceeds of crime. The suspected drug substances will be subjected to a forensic analysis to confirm their exact composition,” he added.

Portfolio committee on police chair Ian Cameron said these busts are welcome and the officers involved deserve credit.

“That is the kind of targeted, coordinated policing we need consistently.”

Cameron said the drugs seized at OR Tambo arrived on a flight from São Paulo, Brazil, which identifies the flight’s departure point but not necessarily where the drugs were produced, or their final intended destination.