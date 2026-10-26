OR Tambo drug bust: 250kg cocaine worth R200m seized in major crackdown

Over the past 24 months, a total of 116 drug mules have been arrested at OR Tambo International Airport.

Authorities have dealt a R200 million blow to drug traffickers after intercepting 250kg of cocaine hidden in luggage at OR Tambo International Airport, as law enforcement ramps up its crackdown on smuggling networks.

A multidisciplinary team comprising the South African Police Service (Saps), the South African Revenue Service (SARS) Customs and the Border Management Authority (BMA) intercepted the drugs at the airport on Sunday, 25 September 2026.

Cocaine

Officials intercepted five luggage bags containing 216 blocks of cocaine weighing approximately 250 kilograms, with an estimated street value of more than R200 million.

Police spokesperson Brigadier Athlenda Mathe said the National Commissioner of the Saps, General Fannie Masemola, commended the team for the massive drug bust.

Mathe said the significant seizure is a “testament to the effectiveness of coordinated law enforcement efforts” and the “commitment of frontline officers to disrupting drug trafficking networks that seek to use South Africa’s ports of entry to move illicit substances.

“General Masemola has praised the team for its vigilance and professionalism, emphasising that the Saps will continue to work closely with its law enforcement partners to identify, intercept and dismantle drug trafficking operations.”

Picture: Saps

Drug mules

Mathe said the seizure comes amid sustained efforts by law enforcement agencies to clamp down on drug trafficking through the country’s busiest international airport.

“Over the past 24 months, a total of 116 drug mules have been arrested at OR Tambo International Airport.

“These arrests highlight the continued efforts by law enforcement agencies to detect and prevent the transportation of illicit drugs through South Africa’s borders,” Mathe said,

The Saps reiterated its commitment to working with Sara Customs, the BMA and other stakeholders to strengthen border security, “disrupt organised criminal networks and ensure that those involved in the illicit drug trade are brought to justice.”

OR Tambo drug busts

The recent spate of drug mule arrests at OR Tambo International Airport has reignited debate about South Africa’s role as a key transit point for international drug syndicates.

Earlier this month, Police Minister Firoz Cachalia warned that Southern Africa risks becoming a major centre for illicit drug production as powerful crime syndicates tighten their grip on the region.

He called for an aggressive, intelligence-driven crackdown, saying organised crime networks are exploiting borders, coastlines, and trade routes to traffic drugs, launder money, and fuel a range of serious crimes.

Cachalia said organised crime had become a regional threat requiring a united response.