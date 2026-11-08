Pair given life sentences for Hendrik Stephanus Venter murder

Venter went missing in the Waterberg District in August 2021, but it was only in July the next year that it was confirmed that he had been murdered.

Five years after his disappearance sparked a frantic and public search operation, the two men responsible for Hendrik Stephanus Venter’s death have been sentenced.

The Polokwane High Court on Friday sentenced Gareth Alexander Potgieter and Wynand Carel Steyn to life imprisonment for murder and five years for defeating the ends of justice.

The sentences will run concurrently.

Missing to murdered

Venter went missing in the Waterberg District in August 2021, but it was only in July the next year that it was confirmed that he had been murdered. Investigations found he had been dismembered, burned, and his remains discarded along the De Put gravel road in the Northam policing area.

A murder docket was opened, and warrants of arrest were issued.

Potgieter was arrested in Bloemfontein, Free State, while Steyn was already in custody on a copper-related theft case.

The case was transferred to the Polokwane High Court for trial, and on Friday, 6 November 2026, both accused were found guilty and sentenced.

The Provincial Commissioner of Police in Limpopo, Lieutenant General Jan Scheepers, welcomed the conviction and sentencing, saying justice has been served and the family has finally found closure.