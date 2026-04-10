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Pakistani man nabbed in Joburg over stolen vehicle bound for Zimbabwe

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By Faizel Patel

Senior Journalist

3 minute read

10 April 2026

01:56 pm

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JMPD officers were strategically positioned to intercept the targeted vehicle.

Pakistani nabbed in Joburg over stolen vehicle bound for Zimbabwe

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The Johannesburg Metropolitan Police Department (JMPD) has made a breakthrough in tackling organised vehicle crime and cross-border smuggling, arresting a Pakistani national who was attempting to move a stolen motor vehicle into neighbouring Zimbabwe.

Officers from JMPD operational units intercepted the vehicle at the intersection of Albertina Sisulu Road and the N1 off-ramp in Florida on Thursday afternoon, 9 April 2026.

Interception

Acting on intelligence from a “credible source”, JMPD officers strategically positioned themselves to intercept the targeted vehicle.

JMPD spokesperson Xolani Fihla confirmed: “The vehicle was identified and halted. Investigations revealed it had been reported stolen in Krugersdorp. The suspect, a Pakistani male national, was found in possession [of it]. Initial findings suggest the vehicle was destined for Zimbabwe.”

He added: “Evidence gathered indicates the suspect is linked to a sophisticated syndicate of foreign nationals specialising in vehicle theft and cross-border smuggling.”

Arrest

Fihla said the recovered vehicle was seized and booked at the SAPS vehicle pound for further processing.

“The suspect was immediately arrested and remains in custody. He is expected to face charges of possession of a stolen motor vehicle, pending further investigation into his ties with the broader smuggling ring.”

Suspicious activity

JMPD Chief of Police Commissioner Patrick Jaca praised the operation: “This successful operation demonstrates the effectiveness of intelligence-led policing. Our officers remain vigilant in securing our roads and ensuring Johannesburg is not exploited as a transit point for criminal syndicates.”

The JMPD has urged the public to report any suspicious activity to the authorities.

Smuggling

In December last year, the Border Management Authority (BMA) seized non-perishable food, car batteries, and a Hyundai truck valued at R921 000 that were intended for smuggling into South Africa.

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The significant disruption to the smuggling of illicit goods and food items occurred on Monday, 15 December 2025, at the Beitbridge Port of Entry.

BMA spokesperson Mmemme Mogotsi said the BMA has recorded several successful interceptions.

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