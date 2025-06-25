Parliament criticises police’s ‘lethargy’ when responding to missing persons cases

The murder of Jayden-Lee Meek and other similar cases were under the spotlight in Parliament.

Public Order Police (POPs) members at the Tshwane Police Training Academy on 15 June 2024. Picture: Gallo Images/Frennie Shivambu

Parliament has raised concerns about the response time of the police when individuals are reported missing, particularly children.

On Wednesday, South African Police Service (Saps) officials appeared before the Portfolio Committee on Police to provide an update on four specific cases.

Missing child: Tamia Botha

Deputy National Police Commissioner Tebello Mosikili detailed the case of four-year-old Tamia “Mia” Botha, who disappeared on 25 September 2022 in Paarl East, Western Cape.

She had been last seen playing with friends near her home.

“The matter was only reported later that night after the family and the community exhausted their search from her friends and nearby areas,” Mosikili said.

Mia’s body was found the following day in a field near Nederburg Primary School.

Two suspects were arrested on 28 September based on witness statements.

However, the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) did not enroll charges due to inconsistencies in the statements and negative DNA results from buccal swabs taken from the suspects.

Additional DNA samples were collected in November 2023 from a person of interest, but Mosikili confirmed the results came back negative.

“The results were received around December of the same year.”

The case was escalated to National Police Commissioner Fannie Masemola and transferred to Saps’s national cold case investigation unit in October 2024.

Further DNA samples were collected from two new persons of interest, but again, the results came back negative on 8 April this year.

“The collected evidence again could not link these suspects. The investigation is still in progress on this particular matter and the family is kept abreast.”

Hanover Park rape case

Another case involved the abduction and rape of a nine-year-old girl who went missing in Hanover Park on 13 May.

A case was opened at the Philippi police station, and 51-year-old Igshaan Williams was arrested the same day at his residence on Johnvlei Walk.

Williams was charged with human trafficking, rape, sexual assault, and abduction.

He was on parole at the time, having previously served a life sentence for rape and indecent assault under the name Isaac Booi.

He was released in November 2024 and was meant to be on parole until May 2044.

Mosikili confirmed that Williams was denied bail on 23 May and will return to the Wynberg Magistrate’s Court on 25 July.

“The matter is still under investigation to follow up on other relevant evidence that will assist in solving this particular case.”

Murder of Jayden-Lee Meek

The final case discussed was the murder of 11-year-old Jayden-Lee Meek.

His body was discovered on 14 May on the staircase of his family’s complex in Fleurhof, southwest Johannesburg.

Meek was reported missing the day before after being dropped off by his scholar transport outside the complex.

Mosikili said that evidence was collected from the scene and that several people, including security staff on duty, were interviewed.

“There was a particular request that was made to the pathology unit of the Department of Health to assist with the histology and toxicology reports for this investigation to be fast-tracked,” she added.

Community concerns and police criticism

Natalie Solomons, CEO of the Women Empowerment Platform, also addressed MPs and expressed serious concerns about the police’s handling of Meek’s case.

Solomons stated that the family had expected immediate action from the Florida police station, but instead encountered delays and a “shocking lack of unpreparedness”.

“The mother was asked for a hard copy photograph of Jayden-Lee because the police station’s printer was not working,” she told the committee.

She argued that if the police had acted and established a search party immediately, the child could have been saved.

Solomons added that the family and community led the search effort due to “continued incompetence, lack of urgency and unwillingness” by the police to respond quickly.

“Shockingly, it was only when the community began mobilising, knocking on doors, raising alarms, and actively searching for school uniform, schools shoes, school bag and when the media began showing up that the police suddenly found the urgency they initially lacked.”

Parliamentary committee reacts

MPs voiced concern that police officers are not responding swiftly to missing child reports, despite directives from Masemola.

“What came out of all the cases of missing children is the lethargy that the Saps at police stations have generally responded when the case is reported.

“If the Saps adhered to the directive that there is no waiting time to respond, many of these children could have been found alive,” the committee’s chairperson Ian Cameron stated.

The committee emphasised that officers who refuse to open cases can be reported and further criticised poor communication by the police in keeping families informed.

“It is unacceptable that some cases are closed as undetected. For example, the case of Mia Botha has been ongoing for over 1 000 days, and there has not been tangible progress,” the statement reads.

They also raised alarm over the underfunding and under-resourcing of the police’s K9 unit.

“The continued disregard of this critical capability in the Saps is illogical and undermines the police’s ability to undertake effective search and rescue missions,” Cameron added.