Parolee rearrested for attempting to sneak dagga and cellphone to a friend at Standerton prison

31-year-old suspect caught concealing contraband in instant porridge during visit.

A 31-year-old man on parole found himself behind bars at Standerton Correctional Centre after attempting to sneak in contraband into the facility on Sunday, 18 January 2026.

The suspect, who had come to visit an incarcerated friend, is now facing criminal charges and sharing custody with the very person he came to see.

Correctional officials made the discovery during a routine inspection of items brought by the visitor.

Lieutenant Colonel Jabu Ndubane explained that the suspect had brought food items for his friend.

“During the visit, the suspect brought food items, and upon inspection, officials discovered a plastic bag containing dagga and a cellphone concealed inside a packet of instant porridge,” said Ndubane.

The man was immediately taken into custody at the correctional facility.

According to Ndubane, the suspect was arrested and charged with possession of drugs and defeating the ends of justice.

“He subsequently joined his friend in custody, no longer as a visitor, but as an inmate,” said Ndubane.

ALSO READ: Police arrest nearly 19 000 suspects just weeks into 2026

Court appearance and police warning

The accused appeared before the Standerton Magistrate’s Court on Monday, 19 January 2026, to answer to the charges against him.

The arrest has drawn a strong response from senior police leadership in Mpumalanga.

The South African Police Service acting provincial commissioner in Mpumalanga, Major General (Dr) Zeph Mkhwanazi, praised the vigilance of correctional officials in detecting the smuggling attempt.

He issued a stern warning to anyone considering similar actions, cautioning individuals to refrain from undermining law enforcement and their duties.

“Anyone attempting to smuggle illegal items into prison cells will face the full might of the law for their ill-informed choices,” he warned.

READ NEXT: US accuses SA company of smuggling military technology in containers seized en route to China