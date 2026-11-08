Casually dressed police officer filmed striking pizza delivery driver in North West [VIDEO]

The delivery driver opened a criminal case after an altercation with a police officer driving a state vehicle.

A South African Police Service (Saps) member is under investigation after being filmed striking the driver of a motorcycle outside Rustenburg, North West.

Motorists behind the pizza delivery motorcycle filmed the alteration in Tlhabane, which the police later confirmed had occurred in the afternoon on Saturday, 7 November 2026.

‘A responsibility to serve and protect’

Dressed in casual civilian attire but driving his state vehicle, the police officer, wearing a red and black shirt with dark shorts, is seen approaching the delivery driver.

The Saps member then appears to strike the helmeted motorcycle driver several times, before the video ends.

North West police on Sunday, 8 November, stated the altercation was “deeply concerning”, adding the officer’s actions went against what was expected of Saps members.

“We have a responsibility to serve and protect all members of our communities.

“Any conduct that compromises this responsibility, undermines the rights of individuals or brings the name of the service into disrepute will be addressed through the appropriate processes.

“We will not shield any member found to have acted outside the law or violated the code of conduct,” stated North West police commissioner Arthur Peter Adams.

The police did not elaborate on the the circumstances surrounding the incident, asking members of the public for additional information should they have any.

“A criminal case of assault and crimen injuria was opened by the 33-year-old motorcycle delivery driver and is currently under investigation.

“Appropriate steps will be taken against the member should the investigation establish that misconduct or any violation of the law has occurred,” Adams concluded.

Alleged mob attack in Limpopo

In a separate incident, Limpopo police opened a case of murder after a man was killed in an alleged mob attack in Lebowakgomo.

The police were called to a hospital near Makotse at roughly 7.30pm on Friday, 6 November, where they were shown the body of a 28-year-old man who had been severely beaten.

Community members had brought him to the hospital, where he was later declared dead.

“Preliminary investigations revealed that the victim was assaulted by a mob. The victim unfortunately succumbed to his injuries while receiving medical attention.

“The motive for the incident is unknown at this stage and no arrests have been made yet,” stated Limpopo police.