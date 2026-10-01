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PKTT arrests Western Cape mayor, municipal manager and CFO for corruption

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By Chulumanco Mahamba

Digital Night Supervisor

1 minute read

1 October 2026

07:46 pm

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The suspects face corruption charges after a businessman reported kickback demands.

PKTT arrests Western Cape mayor, municipal manager and CFO for corruption

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The South African Police Service (Saps) political killings task team (PKTT) has arrested a mayor, municipal manager and chief financial officer of a Western Cape municipality.

Saps national spokesperson Brigadier Athlenda Mathe said the three officials were detained in connection with an investigation into alleged corruption relating to a security services contract at a municipality in the Southern Coast.

Mayor, municipal manager and CFO arrested for corruption

“The arrests follow information received by the police regarding allegations that a businessman who had been awarded a security services contract was being solicited for kickbacks in exchange for the continuation of the contract,” Mathe said.

“It’s alleged that the businessman had already paid hundreds of thousands of rands out of fear that his security services contract would be terminated.”

The suspects face charges of corruption and are due to appear in court on Monday, 5 October 2026.

Read more on these topics

Chief financial officer (CFO) mayor Political killings task team (PKTT) South African Police Service (SAPS) Western Cape
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