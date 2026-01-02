Crime

Police appeal for help after 84-year-old man murdered in Camps Bay

2 January 2026

Police said the grim discovery was made by the elderly man’s daughter.

Western Cape police are urging the public assist with information. Picture: File Image

Western Cape police are urging the public assist with information to help solve the murder of an elderly man in Cape Town.

The Cape Town suburb of Camps Bay was rocked by tragedy after the 84-year-old man was found murdered in his home.

Police said the grim discovery was made by the elderly man’s daughter on Tuesday afternoon when she arrived at his residence on Francolin Road just before 1pm.

Murder

Western Cape Police spokesperson Sergeant Wesley Twigg said they are investigating the murder.

“Camps Bay police registered a murder case for investigation after the body of a 84 year old male was discovered at a premises in Francolin Road, Camps Bay, on Tuesday afternoon, 30 December 2025, at about 12:50.

“According to reports, the victim’s daughter arrived at his place of residence when she discovered his body with his hands and feet tied up. The circumstances surrounding the incident are under investigation, and arrests are yet to be made,” Twigg said.

Information

Twigg has urged anyone with information about this incident to contact Crime Stop on 08600 10111 or use the MySAPS mobile application to report anonymously.

Elderly man robbed

Meanwhile, police are searching for two suspects caught on camera robbing an elderly person of cash and a cellphone in Bloemfontein.

The video of the incident, which has drawn widespread condemnation, occurred outside a Bloemfontein shopping centre on New Year’s Day, 1 January 2026.

Concerns

In the video, the elderly man can be seen lying on the ground, before a group of three men is seen robbing him of his cellphone and an undisclosed amount of cash.

The incident has sparked concern over the safety of elderly and vulnerable residents who have become victims of merciless criminals.

Police have urged anyone who recognises the individuals or has information that may assist the investigation to contact Bloemfontein Saps on 051 411 7000 or report anonymously via Crime Stop on 08600 10111.

