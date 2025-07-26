Police arrest 183 rape suspects in one week

Out of the 183 suspects arrested, 67 were wanted individuals who were tracked down in different parts of the country.

The South African Police Service (Saps) has arrested 183 suspects for rape in one week across the country, while a serial rapist in KwaZulu-Natal (KZN) was sentenced to 10 life terms and 70 years in prison.

Police spokesperson, Amanda van Wyk, said this is one of the operations that are aimed at intensifying the police’s efforts in the fight against gender-based violence and femicide (GBVF).

Out of the 183 suspects arrested, 67 were wanted individuals who were tracked down in different parts of the country.

Rape related convictions made

Van Wyk added that the notable convictions made during the week include the sentencing of 24-year-old Simon Makgoba, who was sentenced to one life term in prison on 15 July 2025.

The Mankweng Regional Court in Limpopo found him guilty of rape and kidnapping a 19-year-old woman, and gave him an additional 15 years in prison.

Another man in Limpopo was sentenced for rape on 17 July 2025 by the Mahwelereng Regional Court. Kabelo Prince Monethe, 33, was sentenced to life imprisonment for raping of a 68-year-old woman from Mapela Ga-Chaba.

KZN man on multiple counts of rape

On 23 July 2025, the Nquthu Regional Court in KZN sentenced Mandlelisa Mabhale, 58, to 10 life terms and an additional 70 years in prison after he was found guilty on multiple counts of rape, sexual assault, and exposing children to pornography.

Van Wyk added that the victims, who are all minors, informed investigators that the pastor lured them to his rented room at the Ndidini area, where he made them watch pornographic material, then raped them.

90-day blitz programme

“Tackling the alarming rise in gender-based violence and femicide demands a united, urgent response. To this end, the Government has launched a 90-day blitz programme, with Saps playing an active and central role,” said Van Wyk.

The Family Violence, Child Protection and Sexual Offences (FCS) unit is responsible for the investigation of GBVF-related cases, sexual offences, and sexual crimes committed through electronic mediums.

“Week after week, FCS investigators’ hard work, dedication, and meticulous investigations ensure that sexual predators are put behind bars with lengthy sentences.”

