Police arrest 54-year-old man for raping 9-year-old girl in Limpopo

The girl was walking from a spaza shop with her friend when she encountered her alleged rapist.

A 54‑year‑old man has been arrested after allegedly abducting and raping a nine‑year‑old girl in Mavambe village.

The crime has shocked the local community and triggered a swift police manhunt.

It is alleged that on Thursday, 17 September at about 3pm, the girl was walking from a spaza shop with her friend when they came across a known male suspect.

Rape

Police spokesperson Colonel Malesela Ledwaba said the suspect forcefully took the victim to his place of residence and unexpectedly raped her.

“Afterwards, the minor victim was released and told not to tell anyone about the rape ordeal. The incident was revealed later in the evening at about 7pm when the mother of the victim was informed by her four-year-old son about the alleged rape.”

Arrest

Ledwaba said the mother approached her daughter, who confirmed the rape allegations.

“A case of rape was subsequently opened at the local police station, who activated a massive manhunt for the known male suspect.

“He was subsequently arrested the next day, on Friday 18 September, while at his residence in Mavambe village following a tracing operation by the Malamulele Detectives Unit,” Ledwaba said.

Court

Ledwaba added that the 54-year-old male suspect is expected to appear before the Malamulele Magistrate’s Court on Monday, 21 September, facing a charge of rape.

Police investigations are continuing.

Soweto body

Meanwhile, police discovered the body of a woman in her twenties, wrapped in a duvet and dumped in a Moroka dam in Soweto on Sunday evening.

It is the tenth female body found in Gauteng in recent months, raising fears of a serial killer in Ekurhuleni, though investigators say links remain unconfirmed.

Police Minister Firoz Cachalia noted differing motives and methods but said nothing is ruled out.

Authorities have appealed for community tip‑offs via Crime Stop (08600 10111) or the MySAPSApp.