Police arrest more than 16k suspects and seize over 600 000 litres of alcohol in one week

Police arrested two suspects for the murder of DJ Warras in Soweto.

The South African Police Service (Saps) has arrested more than 16 000 suspects for various crimes and seized over 600 000 litres of alcohol in just one week.

Police said officers reinforced their resolve to combat crime by arresting 16 692 suspects nationwide between 22 and 28 December 2025.

Festive operations

Police spokesperson Lieutenant Colonel Amanda van Wy said of this figure, a further 1 603 people were arrested for driving under the influence of alcohol or drugs.

“Furthermore, 165 murder suspects were arrested, and 104 suspects for illegal possession of firearms during this period.

“As part of the ongoing Safer Festive Season Operation, running concurrently with Operation Shanela II, the Saps has placed particular focus on alcohol related offences. In just one week, 963 suspects were also arrested for illegal liquor trade. In addition, a staggering 632 010 litres of alcohol were confiscated across multiple provinces,” Van Wyk said.

DJ Warras

Van Wyk also highlighted several major arrests in Gauteng and other provinces.

“Police arrested two suspects for the murder of DJ Warras in Soweto, while eleven suspects were taken into custody for the Bekkersdal tavern mass shooting that claimed ten lives.

“In Saulsville, one suspect was arrested in connection with a mass shooting where twelve people were killed, with a manhunt for two more suspects still underway,” Van Wyk said.

Mpumalanga

She said in Mpumalanga on Christmas Eve in Masoyi, a patron shot a DJ before turning the gun on himself.

“Police later recovered the missing firearm and arrested two suspects, aged 21 and 28. They face charges of defeating the ends of justice and illegal possession of a firearm with ammunition. The firearm’s serial number had been filed off and is undergoing ballistic testing.”

Gang violence

Van Wyk said three suspected hitmen aged between 25 and 26 were also arrested in KwaDabeka in KwaZulu-Natal (KZN).

“Police seized five unlicensed pistols and twenty-four rounds of ammunition. The suspects are linked to armed robberies in Clermont and KwaMashu and face charges of possession of unlicensed firearms and ammunition.

“In the Western Cape, three gang members were arrested in Manenberg, Athlone, and Mitchell’s Plain for murders and attempted murders linked to incidents in 2017 and 2025. They face charges under the Prevention of Organised Crime Act and firearm-related offences. To intensify anti-gang operations, SAPS deployments in the province were recently boosted by 450 newly trained constables,” Van Wyk said.

Warning to criminals

The National Commissioner of the Saps, General Fannie Masemola, emphasised that police will continue to intensify their efforts in the fight against crime during the festive season to ensure public safety and security.

“The festive season must be a time of joy, not tragedy. The Saps will not allow reckless alcohol abuse, illegal trade, or violent crime to rob our communities of peace.

“These arrests and confiscations send a clear message: lawlessness has no place in South Africa. We remain resolute in protecting lives, restoring order, and ensuring that every citizen can celebrate safely,” explained Masemola.

The operations are continuing.

