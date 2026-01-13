Police arrest nearly 19 000 suspects just weeks into 2026

The suspects were arrested for murder, attempted murder, armed robbery, rape, assault, burglary, drug trafficking, and more.

“Barely two weeks into 2026, the South African Police Service (SAPS) has already taken nearly 19 000 suspects into custody for crimes committed across the country during nationwide operations.

Just this past week, 5 to 11 January 2026, police arrested 18 970 suspects for various charges, including murder, attempted murder, armed robbery, rape, assault, burglary, drug trafficking, and more.

Arrests

Police spokesperson Lieutenant Colonel Amanda van Wyk said another 2 247 wanted suspects were arrested for serious crimes, including murder, rape, sexual assault, robberies, car hijackings and many other serious crimes.

“In addition, 132 unlicensed firearms, ranging from handguns, rifles, homemade guns, to shotguns, were seized during this period. Police also seized 888 rounds of ammunition and 179 explosives.”

Van Wyk also shared details of other key arrests in other provinces.

Gauteng

In Gauteng, police arrested a 36-year-old man in Roodepoort after recovering two rifles (an AK-47 and a 308 rifle), a magazine, and more than 80 rounds of ammunition.

“Acting on information received on 5 January 2026, the Gauteng Organised Crime Tracing Team and Police Emergency Services Flexi searched a house and seized the unlicensed firearms.

“The suspect faces charges of possession of unlicensed firearms and ammunition and will appear in the Roodepoort Magistrate Court,” Van Wyk said.

Gauteng police also handcuffed a 47-year-old foreign national who was arrested in Johannesburg CBD, and 10 teenage boys were rescued in a joint operation by Fox Security, JMPD, SAPS Mondeor and the Hawks’ trafficking unit.

Eight half-naked teens were found walking in Mulbarton, while two more were recovered after a high-speed chase involving a blue VW Jetta.

Van Wyk said the suspect faces charges of illegal immigration and suspected human trafficking.

A 33-year-old foreign national was also arrested in Malvern East on 9 January 2026 after police found him with military explosives.

The man is expected to appear in the Germiston Magistrate’s Court on charges of possession.

Limpopo

Van Wyk said police arrested 843 suspects during Operation Shanela II, recovering 3 firearms, 132 rounds of ammunition, and various drugs.

“Offences included murder, rape, assault, robbery, burglary, drug and liquor crimes. 185 undocumented foreign nationals were also detained. High-impact actions involved patrols, roadblocks, stop-and-searches, and compliance inspections.”

Polokwane

In Limpopo, a 39-year-old foreign national was arrested near Beitbridge Border Post on 9 Jan 2026 after SANDF patrols intercepted suspects with bags containing 25 safety fuses and 125 blasting cartridges.

One suspect escaped. The arrested man will appear in Musina Magistrate’s Court.

North West

Van Wyk said police in Bojanala (Rustenburg/Marikana) arrested four suspects between 8–9 Jan 2026 for illegal possession of firearms and ammunition, including a rifle, AK 47, 9mm pistol, and 25 rounds.

“One suspect is linked to a 2025 Rustenburg murder case, while another faces immigration charges.”

KwaZulu-Natal (KZN)

“Police fatally shot five wanted suspects in a Bester, Inanda shootout on 8 January 2026. The men, linked to murder, attempted murder (including on police), and house robberies, opened fire when officers closed in,” Van Wyk said.

“Police returned fire, killing all five and recovering four firearms. No officers were injured.”

Mpumalanga

In Mpumalanga, police uncovered a dagga field worth R2.9 million near Schoemansdal on 9 January 2026 during Operation Safer Festive Season.

The plants were uprooted and disposed of, and investigations are underway to identify those responsible.

