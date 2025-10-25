Police arrest over 500 suspects for rape, sexual assault within a week

Police said there were also there were notable convictions for various sexual crimes.

The South African Police Service’s (SAPS) Family Violence, Child Protection and Sexual Offences (FCS) units have arrested over 500 suspects across the country for various sexual crimes, including rape, sexual assault, attempted rape, and other related offences.

Police said the unit continues to make significant inroads in the fight against gender-based violence and femicide (GBVF).

Arrests

“Between 13 and 19 October 2025, the specialised units collectively arrested 534 suspects,” police spokesperson Lieutenant Colonel Amanda van Wyk said.

“During the same period, FCS investigators secured 13 life imprisonment sentences and an additional 448 years’ imprisonment against convicted sexual offenders,”

VanWyk said these sentences were handed down in various courts following thorough investigations and meticulous case preparation by dedicated detectives.

Notable convictions

According to Van Wyk, there were notable convictions.

She said on 17 October 2025, the Bloemfontein High Court sentenced a 58-year-old lawyer from Welkom to three life terms and an additional 61 years’ imprisonment for the sexual abuse of five minor children.

“The youngest victim was seven years old at the time she was abused. The stepfather was found guilty on charges of rape, indecent assault, sexual grooming, exposure to pornography to a minor, sexual exploitation of a child, production of child sexual abuse material, sexual assault, and compelled sexual assault.”

Limpopo

In Limpopo, the Polokwane High Court sentenced a 38-year-old serial rapist to 151 years’ imprisonment on 22 October 2025 for multiple counts of rape, attempted rape, and robbery.

“The convicted serial rapist targeted women in and around Hlogotlou, Rakgadi, and Nebo. The youngest victim was nine years old at the time of her attack.

“The Saps commends all men and women in blue for their continued dedication and commitment to ensuring that perpetrators of sexual violence are brought to justice and that survivors receive the justice and dignity they deserve,” VanWyk said.

GBV War

Meanwhile, South Africa is not winning the fight against gender-based violence (GBV), experts say.

Statistics from the SA Police Service (Saps) show that 5 578 women and 1 656 children were murdered in the year ending March 2024, while 966 women were murdered in the first quarter of 2024-25 – a 7.9% increase from the previous year over the same period.

In the first quarter of this year, 10 688 rapes were reported, a 0.3% increase from the previous year over the same period.

