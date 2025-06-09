Police make breakthrough in search for kidnapped Kamogelo Baukudi

Baukudi was kidnapped in Vereeniging.

19 year old Kamogelo Baukudi was kidnapped in Vereeniging on Thursday. Picture: Saps

The South African Police Service (Saps) in the Free State has made a significant breakthrough in the ongoing investigation into the kidnapping of 19-year-old Kamogelo Baukudi.

Police spokesperson Brigadier Motantsi Makhele said a 42-year-old police sergeant has been taken in for questioning and detained in Bloemfontein.

Detention

“The man is expected to appear in court soon in connection with the case.”

Provincial Commissioner of Saps in the Free State, Lieutenant General Baile Motswenyane, has reiterated the police’s unwavering commitment to uncovering the complete truth behind Baukudi’s kidnapping.

“This investigation has now entered a crucial phase,” said Motswenyane.

“The involvement of any SAPS member in criminal acts will not be tolerated. Culprits will be held accountable – even if they are within our own ranks.”

Task team

A police task team was established to search for Baukudi, who was kidnapped last week by two suspects impersonating police officers.

Baukudi was kidnapped in Vereeniging on Thursday, just before 12pm.

Police spokesperson Colonel Brigadier Athlenda Mathe said a complainant identified as Daniel Malebatso arrived at Marti Du Plessis School in Fitchardpark as usual to fetch Baukudi, a Grade 11 pupil at the school.

Mathe said the duo left the school premises with Baukudi, driving the Suzuki Ertiga.

“Whilst driving along Vereeniging Drive Erlichpark Extension, Daniel alleges that they heard a siren sound from behind, and they were pulled over by a White Toyota Hilux GD-6 Double Cab.

“Inside the Toyota Hilux, there were two unknown male persons; one wearing police uniform and the other blue tracksuits,” Mathe said.

Blue lights

According to Malebatso, the suspects’ bakkie was fitted with blue lights on the grille and what appeared to be a police radio inside.

Mathe said the suspect, wearing a police uniform, confronted Malebatso and informed him that the Suzuki Ertiga they were driving together with Baukudi was suspected of delivering drugs.

“The suspects then separated Daniel and Kamogelo and instructed Daniel to drive at the front whilst they followed from behind to the Park Road Police Station.

“Both vehicles turned back and drove in a westerly direction on Vereeniging Drive. Daniel alleges that a truck went between the Suzuki he was driving and the Toyota Hilux, and he never saw it again,” Mathe said.

Not found

Malebatso told the police that one of the suspects spoke Sesotho fluently and even mentioned the name “Thipe”.

Mathe said Malebatso and Baukudi’s mobile phones were found under the bridge on Ferrera Road.

Baukudi has not been seen since, and the police continue to prioritise his safe return as a matter of urgency.

