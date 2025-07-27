Police captain kills girlfriend, her brother then himself in double murder and suicide

Three others were injured in the shooting on Saturday night.

A police captain killed his girlfriend and brother before turning the gun on himself in a double murder and suicide in Protea.

Three others were injured in the shooting on Saturday night.

Murder suicide

Police spokesperson Colonel Dimakatso Nevhuhulwi said a police captain’s girlfriend, who was also a SA Police Service officer, was shot at their home.

“It is alleged that the group was at home celebrating the birthday of the captain’s girlfriend.

“The captain reportedly called the girlfriend to the side, and that is when people saw him draw a firearm, and shoot her and her brother dead while three other civilians sustained injuries. He then turned the gun on himself,” Nevhuhulwi said.

ALSO READ: Interpol arrests Chinese fugitive in South Africa

Tragic

Nevhuhulwi said two counts of murder, three counts of attempted murder and an inquest docket were opened at Protea police station for further investigation.

The provincial commissioner of the police in Gauteng, Lieutenant-General Tommy Mthombeni said he is saddened by the incident and sent his heartfelt condolences to the affected families.

“We give our members these tools to protect themselves against criminals, so it is very disheartening to see the very same tools being used to kill their loved ones.

“I urge our members to make use of Employee Health and Wellness facilities to assist them to deal with any problems they may be facing, whether work or personal, EHW is always there”, said Mthombeni.

CIT suspects killed

Meanwhile, five cash-in-transit (CIT) suspects were shot dead during a confrontation with police in Johannesburg.

The gun battle between the suspects and the police occurred in Crown Mines on Thursday afternoon.

Shootout

Nevhuhulwi said officers operationalised intelligence information on suspects planning to commit a cash-in-transit robbery in Johannesburg.

“Their vehicle was spotted on the M1/M2 highway split, and they sped off when they noticed the police. As a chase ensued, the suspects started shooting at the police, who retaliated. The suspect’s vehicle crashed into a palisade fence.

“All five occupants were fatally shot. Preliminary investigation reveals that the same vehicle was involved in a murder and cash-in-transit robberyon 14 July, 2025 at Kingsley in KwaZulu-Natal.”

Nevhuhulwi said Mthombeni commended the joint forces for their coordinated and swift response.

NOW READ: Counterfeit Breitling watches, fake Springboks’ and Sundowns’ gear: police crackdown