Police condemn Westbury community for attack on Anti-Gang Unit [VIDEO]

The officers were attacked after they arrested a man for alleged possession of drugs.

Community members started mobilising themselves and throwing police officers with rocks and bottles. Picture: The Citizen/Shaun Holland.

Gauteng police have condemned an attack on members of the Anti-Gang Unit (AGU) while performing their duties in Westbury on Tuesday afternoon.

Members of the anti-gang unit were busy patrolling the area and conducting stop-and-searches along Steytler Street in Westbury when they found a man allegedly in possession of drugs.

Attack

Police spokesperson Brigadier Athlenda Mathe said that when officers placed the suspect under arrest, members of the community attacked them.

“Community members started mobilising themselves and throwing police officers with rocks and bottles. Members tactically withdrew from the operation by ensuring the safety of the very community that was attacking them.”

Mathe said the AGU is a unit in the Saps that is responsible for combating gangs and gang-related crime, such as dealing and trafficking of drugs, as well as gang-related shootings and murders.

“It is deployed in various hotspot areas for gang activity in various provinces, including Gauteng. In Gauteng, they are deployed in areas such as Eldorado Park, Westbury, Moffatview, South Hills, Mohlakeng, Toekomsrus, and Sophiatown.

Disappointment

National police commissioner General Fannie Masemola has expressed his disappointment in the conduct of the Westbury community.

“The community of Westbury have from time to time been complaining about the high levels of crime, including drug dealing, in the area. We have deployed the anti-gang unit to deal decisively with this type of crime, but it seems as though when police take charge and enforce the law, communities turn on them and attack them.

“We cannot allow such a situation. We need the community to appreciate, support and work with the police and not attack them. We cannot and will not tolerate this lawlessness. Our members will continue to discharge their duties without fear or favour ”, said Masemola.

No injuries

Mathe said no police officer or any police vehicle was damaged during the attack.

“Members tactically withdrew by discharging a warning shot. General Masemola has encouraged members of the Anti-Gang-Unit not to be deterred and to continue with the great work of preventing and combating gang violence in the area without fear or favour,” Mathe said.

Child killed

The attack came hours after a child was shot dead in Westbury, allegedly by gang members.

The shooting took place around 9 am on Crema Street.

