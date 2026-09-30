What police say they are doing after Ekurhuleni murders

Officials described narcotics as 'a scourge in our society', citing the discovery of laboratories linked to Mexican cartels.

The Ministry of Police has announced sweeping measures following the discovery of several murdered women in Ekurhuleni.

These were outlined in a response to members’ statements in Parliament on Tuesday, focusing on gender‑based violence, femicide, and drugs.

Officials said they acted immediately in response to the murders.

“We established a well‑equipped, highly skilled, multi‑disciplinary team under Acting Deputy National Commissioner Lieutenant‑General Senthumule.

“This has already resulted in the arrests of four suspects linked to some of the murders. A further suspect killed himself when police closed in. We are confident that further breakthroughs will be made,” the response stated.

Lockdown operations

Alongside the investigation, police have rolled out intelligence‑led lockdown operations in affected areas.

“These enhanced operations are part of Operation Shanela 2. As we did to ensure the 30 June anti‑illegal immigrant protests remained peaceful, these operations have received the necessary additional financial and human resources. This is to give some assurance to our people in a period of high anxiety.”

The ministry confirmed further announcements will be made in the coming week regarding additional steps and resource allocations to support law enforcement in tackling gender‑based violence and femicide (GBVF).

Drugs linked to Mexican cartel

Officials described narcotics as “a scourge in our society”, citing the discovery of laboratories linked to Mexican cartels.

“Drug abuse is one of the most serious threats our families and communities suffer. Fortunately, the SA Police Service has had success in shutting these labs down and arresting those involved.

“We are implementing a strategic anti‑organised crime approach, with additional funds from the Criminal Asset Recovery Account (CARA), strengthened leadership, and support from the SANDF,” it said.

Crackdown

The ministry stressed that the crackdown will target not only street‑level dealers but the leaders of organised criminal networks.

“Success will be measured in the arrests and convictions of those at the top, the seizure of their ill‑gotten wealth, and ultimately a reduction in the supply of drugs to our communities.”

Mass killings

Recent mass killings in Gauteng, KwaZulu‑Natal, Eastern Cape, and Western Cape were linked to organised crime such as illegal mining and extortion rackets.

“Our anti‑organised crime approach is also the right one to address these challenges. It is very important in such moments for our people to remain resilient and confident in our ability to prevail, supportive of our law enforcement agencies, who must remain focused on the task at hand.”

The ministry concluded by reaffirming its commitment to institutional reform and capacity building within the SA Police Service, pledging to restore public confidence in law enforcement.