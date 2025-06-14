Woman blames husband after police find firearms in her home during a raid

All three suspects face charges of illegal possession of firearms and ammunition and contraventions of the Firearms Control Act.

Police have arrested three suspects and recovered firearms during a raid in Port St John’s this week.

According to Brigadier Nobuntu Gantana, police conducted a coordinated intelligence-driven operation by Saps Tactical Response Teams (TRTs) and combat units from 12 to 13 June 2025.

“Acting on credible intelligence regarding illegal firearms linked to taxi violence and cash-in-transit robberies, the TRT Recce Team, supported by OR Tambo and Joe Gqabi combat teams, executed search warrants at two homesteads in Tombo A/A and Mthumbane,” Gantana said.

Police raids

At the first address (Tombo A/A), a 46-year-old woman presented a firearm licence for a shotgun and 9mm pistol but failed to produce a competency certificate or valid documentation for ammunition.

Her co-accused, a 52-year-old man, was found in possession of an unlicensed shotgun. Exhibits seized are a Shotgun, 9mm pistol, pistol magazine, 33 9mm cartridges and five shotgun shells

At the second address in Mthumbane, a 38-year-old woman was found with a wooden case containing multiple rifles.

She claimed no knowledge of the firearms, stating they belonged to her husband.

Exhibits seized were 10 AK-47 rifles, 19 magazines, 100 7.62 Cartridges,10 cleaning kits, 4 9mm pouches and 10 oil canisters.

All three suspects face charges of illegal possession of firearms and ammunition and contravention of the Firearms Control Act (Act 60 of 2000).

They are scheduled to appear the Port St John Magistrate’s Court on Tuesday.

“This operation underscores Saps’ commitment to dismantling criminal networks that terrorise our communities. The seizure of weapons, especially military-style rifles, disrupts planned violent crimes and enhances public safety. We urge communities to report illegal firearms anonymously via Crime Stop,” said acting provincial police commissioner of Eastern Cape, Major General Thandiswa Kupiso.

Firearms and explosives

In another incident in the North West, the Hawks’ Serious Organised Crime Investigation, in collaboration with the Crime Intelligence and Tactical Response Team (TRT), arrested a 32-year-old suspect on Thursday for allegedly dealing in explosives.

The suspect was arrested in Kanana township following an intelligence-driven operation. This follows information received about a suspect alleged to be in possession of explosives stolen from a mine, which were being sold.

The team operationalised the information and nabbed the suspect soon after selling the explosives for R10 000.

The suspect is expected to appear in the Orkney Magistrate’s Court on Monday.

