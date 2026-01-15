Police probe discovery of amputated human arm in Free State village

Police have not yet located the rest of the body, following an extensive search with the help of community volunteers.

Police in the Free State have launched an investigation following the grim discovery of an amputated human limb at Thaba Bosiu Village earlier this week.

South African Police Service (Saps) regional spokesperson Sergeant Mahlomola Kareli said members of the Crime Prevention Unit attached to Namahadi Vispol received a tip-off regarding the discovery near a local bus stop on Tuesday afternoon.

When they arrived at the scene, officers met with a passerby who reported that he stumbled upon what appeared to be human remains while walking through an open field.

‘Decomposing left arm’

“Preliminary investigations at the scene confirmed that the remains consist of a decomposing left arm, which appears to have been amputated just below the elbow,” Kareli said in a statement on Thursday.

“The limb was found in an open field in the vicinity of Thaba Bosiu village. Following the discovery, Saps members supported by local community volunteers, conducted an extensive search of the surrounding bushes and fields,” Kareli said.

Police have not yet been able to locate the rest of the body.

Police appeal to community for information

Saps is appealing to any members of the community who may have information regarding a missing person or who may have witnessed suspicious activity in the Thaba Bosiu area to contact them.

Contact Detective Lieutenant Colonel Mokoena of Namahadi Saps on 082-567-5243, call police Crime Stop on 0860-010-111 or drop an anonymous tip-off on the My SAPS app.

