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Police find R100m drug lab on North West farm – 4 of 11 suspects are Mexican

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By Lukholo Mazibuko

Intern Journalist

3 minute read

13 May 2026

03:56 pm

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A woman was also arrested in connection with the crystal meth laboratory found on a farm

North West farm drug lab crustal meth

A woman was among the suspects arrested after a crystal meth lab was found on a farm in the North West on 13 May 2026. Picture: Supplied/Saps

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An intelligence operation dismantled a massive drug manufacturing facility on a North West farm on Wednesday morning, uncovering narcotics with an estimated street value of R100 million.

Police arrested11 suspects, with national police spokesperson Brigadier Athlenda Mathe saying they include four Mexican nationals and one woman.

The operation involved Crime Intelligence, the organised crime investigation unit, the national intervention unit (NIU) and the Hawks.

Some of the suspects that were arrested after police raided a North West farm and discovered a crystal meth laboratory. Picture: Supplied/Saps

Drug lab found on farm

Acting North West Police Commissioner Ryno Naidoo said police raided the farm after community members alerted them to strange smells coming from the property.

“They conducted an investigation over a couple of days, verified what was happening, and it was decided then last night that they should proceed with a search warrant,” said Naidoo.

He said police officers discovered a crystal meth laboratory on the farm and a large amount of chemicals.

Police also found a gold processing plant, with gold processing materials.

Some of the suspects that were arrested after police raided a North West farm and discovered a crystal meth laboratory. Picture: Supplied/Saps

Fight against crime

Meanwhile, Acting National Police Commissioner, Lieutenant General Puleng Dimpane, praised the multi-disciplinary team for the breakthrough.

Dimpane emphasised that this success is a testament to the police’s unwavering stance against the narcotics trade.

“The latest drug bust must send a stern warning to criminals that the South African Police Service remains resolute and relentless in the fight against crime. We will continue to intensify operations aimed at disrupting and dismantling drug networks operating within our communities,” she said.

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Crime and Courts crystal meth drugs Editor’s Choice North West Police South African Police Service (SAPS)

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