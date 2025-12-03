Police firearms recovered after Ivory Park murders

Two police officers were shot dead in Ivory Park, and their firearms have been recovered as investigations continue.

The search for more suspects and a 9mm state pistol continues after two police officers were shot and killed on Friday evening in Ivory Park.

Brigadier Athlenda Mathe has confirmed that an intelligence-driven operation led to the recovery of two police firearms following the murders of Sergeant Matome Rapetsoa and Constable Sello Montja, who were attached to the Ivory Park police station.

Saps recovers firearms of two officers murdered in Ivory Park

“The firearms have been positively identified as belonging to the two police officers who were shot and killed in Ivory Park, Johannesburg, on Friday evening.”

Mathe said crime intelligence officers and members of the Sedibeng Tactical Response Team led the Hawks to Tembisa and Mamelodi East, where police recovered a Saps-issued 9mm pistol and a Saps R5 rifle with several rounds of ammunition.

ALSO READ: Boy finds mother stabbed to death at Free State home

“The search for other suspects and the other 9mm state pistol continues,” she said.

Between 1 April and 30 September, six police officers were killed in the line of duty.

Larger issues at play

Criminal law expert Cornelia van Graan said while it was a relief to hear that the firearms have been recovered, it does not resolve the larger issues at play.

Crime intelligence and policing strategies should be developed to avoid crimes like this, she said.

NOW READ: Northern Cape man sentenced to 10 years for fatally stabbing elderly man over cigarette