Arrested CIT heist crooks ‘out on bail’ when they held up truck in Tshwane

Police are still on the hunt for six more suspects.

Police have foiled a cash-in-transit (CIT) heist and arrested five suspects aged between 35 and 50 in Tshwane, north of Johannesburg.

The group were handcuffed on Thursday, soon after they allegedly committed a robbery in Ekangala.

It is understood that the suspects used a BMW to ram the CIT truck.

The robbers then bombed the van and took an undisclosed amount of cash before speeding off in different cars.

Pursuit

Police spokesperson Colonel Mavela Masondo said officers from Gauteng Highway Patrol responded swiftly and spotted two of the getaway cars, a silver Mercedes-Benz and a Silver Mazda CX3.

“A high-speed chase ensued. While on the N12 Highway, the suspects started shooting at the police, and the police returned fire. One of the getaway cars was chased until the driver lost control and the suspects jumped out of the car and ran into a field, while shooting at the police.”

Masondo said officers recovered one of the getaway cars and more than one hundred rounds of ammunition.

“Police were joined by private security officers, and the search continued until five suspects were arrested. Inside the getaway car, police found scores of ammunition.

Out on bail

Preliminary investigation revealed that these suspects are out on bail after committing cash-in-transit robberies in Gauteng, Mpumalanga and Limpopo Provinces,” Masondo said.

He said police are still on the hunt for six more suspects.

“The search is underway for the suspects who escaped. Those who were arrested are expected to appear before the [Pretoria] Magistrates Court on Monday, facing charges that include cash-in-transit robbery, attempted murder and possession of ammunition”.

Masondo said more arrests might be executed, pending the ongoing investigation.

Gauteng CIT robberies

Meanwhile, CIT robberies and truck hijackings in Gauteng have increased by one count and 0.4%.

This was revealed by Gauteng Provincial Police Commissioner Lieutenant General Tommy Mthombeni on Thursday.

Mthombeni released the Gauteng crime statistics for the fourth quarter of the 2024/2025 financial year, covering the period from January to March 2025.

