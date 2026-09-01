Police hunt stock thief after costly sheep slaughter in Free State

Investigators are appealing for information after missing sheep were discovered with their throats slit along a gravel road.

Police in the Free State are looking for a stock thief who stole sheep worth more than R150 000 after they were found with their throats slit.

The South African Police Service (Saps) confirmed that a case docket of stock theft has been opened at the Steynsrus Police Station and is being investigated by the Heilbron Stock Theft and Endangered Species Unit.

Farmer discovers dozens of sheep missing

Saps regional spokesperson Lieutenant Colonel Thabo Covane said on Tuesday that a 54-year-old farmer who lives at Somerset Oos Farm told police that he noticed a shortfall during livestock counting on Saturday, 29 August at Rietvlei Farm.

According to the farmer, the initial count on the previous day reflected a total of 186 – 85, of which were South African Meat Merino ewes and 101 lambs of the same kind.

“When the counting was conducted on Saturday, only 69 South African Meat Merino ewes and 72 South African Meat Merino lambs were still on the farm,” Covane said in a statement.

“A total of 45 sheep, of which 16 are South African Meat Merino ewes and 29 South African Meat Merino lambs, could not be accounted for.”

Covane said the combined directed value of the missing sheep is estimated at R151 000.

Some of the sheep were allegedly found on the Steynsrus-Arlington gravel road, sparsely placed, with their throats slit.

Police appeal for information

The spokesperson urged anyone with information to come forward.

“Any member of the public who might have information that can assist the police with the investigation is requested to contact Warrant Officer Henry Greeff at 082-627-7577.

“Alternatively, the information can be submitted anonymously on the MySAPS app or by calling the Saps Crime Stop number on 08600-10111.”