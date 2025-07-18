Police hunt suspect after teen girl murdered in Mpumalanga

A teenage girl was found dead after a night out in Elukwatini.

The police are searching for a suspect in the murder of a teenage girl who was found dead after visiting a local liquor outlet in Elukwatini, Mpumalanga, with her friend.

The police in Elukwatini launched a murder investigation after the body of the girl, estimated to be 15 or 16 years old, was found on Thursday morning in Tjakastad, Suncity section.

Members of the community notified the police after they came across the body at 7am.

Teen’s body discovered by community

Mpumalanga police spokesperson Lieutenant Colonel Jabu Ndubane said preliminary investigations suggested that two young girls visited a local liquor outlet.

The deceased’s friend said they met a man, believed to be a foreign national, who bought alcoholic beverages for them all night long.

When the outlet was about to close, the trio left together.

“On their way out, the man reportedly demanded sexual favours from the girls, which they refused,” Ndubane said.

“He allegedly went on to demand their valuables and when they again declined, he attacked them with a sharp object.”

Unknown man attacked teens

The victims ran in different directions in an attempt to escape.

One was later found dead on the scene, while the other was hospitalised for a medical examination and later discharged.

Major General Zeph Mkhwanazi, the acting provincial police commissioner in Mpumalanga, has directed officers to give the suspect’s search top priority to stop him from escaping arrest.

He also issued a stern warning to liquor outlets to comply with laws prohibiting the sale of alcohol to underage people.

“The sight of underage teenagers consuming liquor is unacceptable. If the police had been alerted earlier, this tragic loss of life might have been prevented,” said Mkhwanazi.

Underage drinking

The police have urged anyone who saw the suspect at the liquor outlet or knows his whereabouts to contact the investigating officer, Lieutenant Colonel Ricky Sithole, on 082 822 8357 or 082 798 0396.

Alternatively, the public can call the SAPS Crime Stop number 08600 10111 or submit information through the MYSAPS App.

