Police intercept unlicensed firearms trafficking syndicate in Gauteng

30 firearms destined for the Western Cape were seized.

The South African Police Service (Saps) have arrested two people believed to be involved in the trafficking of unlicensed firearms in the country.

The suspects, aged 34 and 45 years old, were handcuffed on Monday.

Arrest

Police spokesperson Brigadier Athlenda Mathe said an intelligence-driven operation involving various units, including Saps crime intelligence, the Gauteng Provincial Investigating Unit (PIU), JHB K9, JMPD and private security, led to the arrest of two suspects in Meyersdal, Johannesburg.

“The South African Police Service anti-kidnapping task team believes it has broken the back of a syndicate involved in the trafficking of unlicensed firearms.

“The arrest of the suspects follows several days of surveillance and information gathering across provinces where suspects involved in the moving of unlicensed firearms were identified. As suspects collected the firearms, the team moved in for a coordinated tactical takedown in Meyersdal,” Mathe said.

Destination of arms

Mathe added that the suspects were found with 30 unlicensed 9mm firearms.

“Further investigation confirmed the weapons were destined for the Western Cape and the suspects intended to transport the unlicensed firearms themselves.”

She said the duo have been linked to various other cases in Gauteng and the Western Cape.

“The suspects are in custody and are facing multiple charges, including illegal possession and trafficking of firearms. Investigations are ongoing to track down more members of this illegal firearm trafficking syndicate.”

The City of Cape Town has been plagued by shootings, with more than 20 people killed in the past month.

Major breakthrough

Meanwhile, the police made another major breakthrough in the Sindiso Magaqa murder case on Monday, arresting the former municipal manager of the Umzimkhulu Local Municipality.

Mathe said the 55-year-old suspect was re-arrested on Monday in Malvern, Durban, in KwaZulu-Natal (KZN).

“He was previously arrested in 2018 alongside the late mayor of the Umzimkhulu Local Municipality, a businessman, two former police officers and a hitman.”

Mathe said the former municipal manager is expected to appear before the Umzimkhulu Magistrate’s Court on a charge of murder on Tuesday, 29 July 2025.

