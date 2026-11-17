Case of nine bodies discovered in shack will be investigated by Gauteng serious and violent crimes unit.

The case of nine bodies that were discovered in a shack yesterday morning in Atteridgeville will be investigated by the Gauteng serious and violent crimes, murder and robbery unit.

South African Police Service (Saps) national commission General Fannie Masemola and the Gauteng provincial police commissioner, Lieutenant-General Mthombeni, met yesterday morning at the scene.

Police found bodies of nine people in Atteridgeville

Saps national spokesperson Brigadier Brenda Muridili confirmed the case was now being investigated by the Gauteng serious and violent crimes, murder and robbery unit.

“Police were alerted at approximately 7.30am on 16 November, and on arrival, members found the bodies of nine people, six males and three females, inside the four-roomed shack with gunshot wounds,” she said.

The incident is reported to have occurred between 10pm and 11pm on 15 November in Jeffsville informal settlement

Muridili said the motive for the shooting has not been established and no arrests have been made.

Motive not established

In January, also in Atteridgeville, five people were shot and killed outside a tuck shop, which followed the mass shooting in December 2025 in Saulsville that claimed 12 lives and wounded 13.

Parliamentary portfolio committee chair Ian Cameron said the murder of nine people in a shack in Jeffsville, Atteridgeville, and eight men in a vehicle near Pietermaritzburg, was a devastating reminder of the scale of violence South Africans face.

“Seventeen lives have been lost in two separate incidents. My thoughts are with their families and communities. The motives remain unknown and we must allow investigators to establish the facts rather than speculate about who is responsible,” he said.

Cameron added SA had to rebuild and properly direct crime intelligence so that threats are identified and acted on before people are killed.