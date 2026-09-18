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Police launch manhunt after officers gunned down in Eastern Cape

Picture of Faizel Patel

By Faizel Patel

Senior Journalist

3 minute read

18 September 2026

11:24 am

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The police officers' names will be released once next‑of‑kin have been notified.

JUST IN: Police launch manhunt after officers gunned down in Eastern Cape

The South African Police Service (Saps) has launched a massive manhunt after two Eastern Cape officers were gunned down. Picture: iStock

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The South African Police Service (Saps) has launched a massive manhunt after two Eastern Cape officers were gunned down while responding to a spaza shop robbery.

The officers were killed in Libode near Mthatha, a brazen attack that police say is “an assault on the State.”

The Saps confirmed that the officers, aged 51 and 30, from the Mthatha National Intervention Unit and Public Order Policing Unit, were killed in the early hours of Friday, 18 September 2026, at Ziphunzana Location.

Shooting

Police spokesperson Brigadier Nobuntu Gantana said the officers’ names would be released once their next‑of‑kin had been notified.

“It is alleged that armed suspects were attacking a spaza shop and demanding money from the operator when the officers responded to a call for assistance.

“They were later found with fatal gunshot wounds, and both their service pistols were missing. A cordless grinder used to cut the shop’s burglar door was recovered at the scene,” Gantana said.

Murder

Police have opened two cases of murder, two counts of attack on police, two counts of robbery of police firearms and one count of attempted business robbery.

A multidisciplinary team has been deployed, with a 72‑hour plan activated to trace and arrest the suspects.

Appeal

Eastern Cape provincial commissioner, Lieutenant General Vuyisile Ncata, condemned the killings.

“The brutal murder of our members is an attack on the State, and we will not rest until those responsible are arrested and prosecuted. We send our deepest condolences to their families and colleagues, and we will support them through this difficult time.”

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Authorities have urged anyone with information to contact the nearest police station, call Crime Stop on 08600 10111, or submit details via the MySaps App. All information will be treated confidentially.

‘Attack on State’

Earlier this month, President Cyril Ramaphosa warned that police killings are “an attack on the State” and threaten South Africa’s stability, urging citizens, government, and Saps to confront the crisis with accountability and reform.

He spoke at the National Commemoration Day in Pretoria, honouring 12 officers killed in the line of duty over the past year.

Ramaphosa highlighted devastating family stories – including widows, young children, and a pregnant wife left behind.

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