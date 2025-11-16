Police launch manhunt for fugitive Jabulani Moyo after shootout in Joburg

One suspect was killed and another arrested after the shootout in Cosmo City

A manhunt has been launched for fugitive Jabulani Moyo after police were involved in a shootout with him and other suspects on Saturday.

Moyo has been on the run since he escaped from custody earlier this year.

He escaped while being transported back to prison after appearing at the Roodepoort Magistrate’s Court on 8 August 2025. Two police officers were killed during Moyo’s daring escape.

Moyo in another shootout with police

Police had an opportunity to nab Moyo on Saturday after Crime Intelligence received information about suspects planning to commit a business robbery in Fairlands and Honeydew, Johannesburg.

“On Saturday, 15 November 2025, police spotted two vehicles, a grey Audi and a white VW Polo, that matched the description of cars driven by the suspects,” said police spokesperson Lieutenant Colonel Mavela Masondo.

“As police were approaching the cars, the suspects alighted and fired shots at the police, [and a] shootout ensued.”

One suspect killed after car chase

While some suspects fled on foot, two jumped into the VW Polo and fled. The police officers caught up with them at Cosmo City, where one suspect was fatally shot and the other arrested.

“Police recovered two unlicensed firearms, an AK-47 rifle and pistol, with ammunition,” said Masondo.

An AK-47 was among the firearms recovered by police after the shootout. Picture: Supplied/Saps

He added that a search for the suspects who fled the scene, including Moyo, is underway.

The arrested suspect is facing charges that include attempted murder, possession of unlicensed firearms and ammunition.

