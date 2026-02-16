Police seek public’s help in hunt for cop killers in Eastern Cape

No arrests have been made in the search for suspects in the fatal shooting of an officer in the Eastern Cape.

The Hawks have launched a manhunt for suspects involved in the fatal shooting of a 42-year-old police sergeant in the Eastern Cape.

Ndodomzi Dion Tengile, who was attached to visible policing at Port St Johns Saps and was off duty at the time of the incident, was shot in Zizamele township, Butterworth, on 2 February, 2024, just after 2am.

Findings

Hawks spokesperson Warrant Officer Ndiphiwe Mhlakuvana said according to preliminary findings Tengile was travelling with his spouse from Port St Johns to Msobomvu.

“It is alleged that after withdrawing business-related funds from First National Bank in Butterworth, the couple returned to their residence in Zizamele township.

“Shortly thereafter, while Sergeant Tengile remained seated inside his motor vehicle, two unidentified armed suspects reportedly approached him. Gunshots were ostensibly fired, fatally wounding the officer. The suspects allegedly robbed the spouse, [taking] cash and personal belongings before fleeing with the deceased’s Toyota Fortuner,” Mhlakuvana said.

ALSO READ: Two more arrested for horrific murder of e-hailing driver

Investigations

Mhlakuvana said a murder case docket was opened, and the matter was handed over to the Hawks for intensive investigation.

He said the vehicle was later recovered abandoned, not far from the crime scene.

A multidisciplinary team were activated, comprising seasoned detectives, forensic experts and crime-intelligence operatives, to ensure the perpetrators were traced and apprehended without delay.

Appeal

However, no arrests have been made at this time, and the police are seeking public assistance.

“The Hawks are appealing to any person who may have witnessed suspicious movements at Zizamele township during the specific date or observed individuals abandoning or parking the recovered vehicle.”

Anyone who has “information regarding persons suddenly in possession of unexplained cash or firearms, or any knowledge that may assist in identifying the suspects [should] urgently come forward,” said Mhlakuvana.

Information may be shared anonymously with the investigating officers, Colonel Raymond Buys (082 301 1135) and Warrant Officer Sandisile Zenzile (082 772 3664), or via Crime Stop on 08600 10111 or through the MySAPS App.

ALSO READ: North West councillor stabbed to death during fight at tavern