Police launch manhunt for prisoner after escaping from Tzaneen Saps

Police officers have intensified their search trace the awaiting-trial prisoner.

Police have launched a manhunt for an awaiting-trial prisoner who escaped from lawful custody at a prison in Limpopo.

It is understood that the prisoner escaped from the Tzaneen Saps on Friday, 24 January 2026, at approximately 11am.

Manhunt

Police spokesperson Colonel Malesela Ledwaba said officers have intensified their search to trace the prisoner.

“The suspect, Leonard Letswalo (20), was arrested on Thursday, 22 January 2026, for unlawful possession of ammunition. He allegedly escaped while being charged within the police station premises.

“The suspect fled the scene on foot and could not be located despite immediate tracing efforts conducted around Tzaneen CBD, Ritavi River, and Lephephane Village. At the time of escape, the suspect was still handcuffed, with the handcuffs locked to the front,” Ledwaba said.

Description

Ledwaba provided a description of the prisoner and urged the public not approach him.

“The suspect is described as a short, slender male, approximately 1.58 meters tall, light in complexion, with a beard and brush-cut hairstyle. He was wearing black shorts and a blue hoodie and was barefoot at the time of escape.

“Police are appealing to members of the public not to approach the suspect but to immediately report any information regarding his whereabouts to the nearest police station,” Ledwaba said.

Anyone with information that may assist police in apprehending the suspect is urged to contact the investigating officer, Sergeant Themba Ngobeni, on 079 298 9609 or Crime Stop number 08600 10111, visit the nearest police station, or submit information via the MySAPS App.

