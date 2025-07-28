Police make major breakthrough in Sindiso Magaqa murder case

The Saps Political Killings Task Team made another arrest on Monday.

Police have made another major breakthrough in the Sindiso Magaqa murder case.

The South African Police Service’s (Saps) Political Killings Task Team on Monday arrested the former municipal manager of the Umzimkhulu Local Municipality.

Arrest

Police spokesperson Brigadier Athlenda Mathe said the 55-year-old suspect was re-arrested on Monday in Malvern, Durban, in KwaZulu-Natal (KZN).

“He was previously arrested in 2018 alongside the late mayor of the Umzimkhulu Local Municipality, a businessman, two former police officers and a hitman.

Mathe said the former municipal manager is expected to appear before the Umzimkhulu Magistrate’s Court on a charge of murder on Tuesday, 29 July 2025.

“The hitman, Sbusiso Ncengwa, was convicted of 25 years’ imprisonment on 07 July 2025,” Mathe said.

Trial

During the trial, Ncengwa admitted that he was part of a group of men who were paid R120 000 to kill Magaqa in 2017.

His lawyers had pleaded for leniency. They argued that he had apologised to the Magaqa family and had shown remorse for his deeds.

Ncengwa is also serving time in prison for other crimes unrelated to Magaqa’s murder. These include armed robberies.

Murder

Magaqa was serving as a councillor in Umzimkhulu Local Municipality at the time of his death.

He was shot in July 2017 and succumbed to his injuries after spending time in the hospital.

It is understood that Magaqa was about to blow the lid off alleged tender corruption in the uMzimkhulu municipality concerning the building of a community hall when he was killed.

Last month, ANCYL President Collen Malatji said he was concerned about the involvement of politicians in Magaqa’s death.

