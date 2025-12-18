Police launch manhunt after fatal stabbing at Limpopo liquor outlet

One of the victims remains in hospital after sustaining a stab wound to the shoulder.

Thohoyandou police have launched a manhunt following a murder and attempted murder incident that took place at a liquor outlet on Wednesday.

According to Limpopo police spokesperson Colonel Malesela Ledwaba, police received a complaint of a murder at a local hospital and rushed to the scene.

When they arrived, a medical personnel member pointed out the lifeless body of a 27-year-old male on a bed. He sustained a stab wound to his chest.

They were further directed to a 29-year-old male victim, who also sustained stab wounds on his right shoulder.

“The police were informed that the victim was standing outside a local tavern with his friend (deceased) and a female companion at Tshikunda village,” Ledwaba said in a statement on Thursday.

“Suddenly, an unknown male approached and started to stab the 27-year-old victim and also the 29-year-old with a sharp object without saying a word,” Ledwaba added.

After the incident, which took place just after midnight, the suspect then reportedly fled the scene on foot.

The two victims were immediately rushed to a local hospital in a private car.

However, the 27-year-old was certified dead on arrival at the medical facility.

“The 29-year-old male victim survived the incident and is admitted at the hospital for medical attention,” Ledwaba said.

Investigation continues

At this stage, the motive of the incident remains unknown.

“Anyone with information that can assist with the investigations should contact the investigating officer, Sergeant Gethe Mpho, on 079 380 1132, the Crime Stop number, 08600 10111, the nearest police station, or use the MySaps app.”

