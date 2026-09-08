Police nab second drug mule in four days at OR Tambo Airport

The suspect was en route to Hong Kong, China, when police arrested him.

The South African Police Service (Saps) has struck another blow against international drug trafficking, arresting a 45‑year‑old and seizing two kilograms of cocaine worth more than R800 000.

The alleged drug trafficker was handcuffed at OR Tambo International Airport on Monday, 07 September 2026.

Drug trafficking

Police spokesperson Lieutenant Colonel Amanda van Wyk said the suspect was intercepted following intelligence-led information.

“He was allegedly en route to Hong Kong, China, when police arrested him at the airport. A subsequent search of his luggage resulted in the seizure of drugs suspected to be cocaine.”

The suspect is expected to appear before the Kempton Park Magistrate’s Court this week on drug-related charges.

Picture: Saps

Drug mule

This is the second drug mule arrested in four days following the arrest of a 54-year-old drug mule on 03 September 2026 at the same airport.

“The suspect was also en route to Hong Kong, China, where he was arrested for cocaine found concealed inside his luggage,” van Wyk said.

“These successive successes at South Africa’s busiest airport demonstrate the SAPS’s continued efforts to disrupt and dismantle drug trafficking networks through intelligence-driven operations at the country’s ports of entry.”

Cocaine

Last month, a massive drug haul worth millions of rand was intercepted at OR Tambo International Airport.

The Saps seized the cocaine packed into two consignments – suitcases and cargo boxes – on Tuesday, 26 August 2026.

Gauteng police spokesperson Brigadier Athlenda Mathe said Saps members attached to the OR Tambo International Airport, working with other law enforcement authorities, including Customs officials, intercepted the two separate consignments of cocaine.

“In the first incident, two large travel suitcases were intercepted at the airport terminal. The suitcases contained blocks of suspected cocaine weighing approximately 84 kilogrammes,” Mathe said.

“In a separate interception at the cargo section, four boxes containing approximately 250 kilogrammes of suspected cocaine, packed into 220 blocks, were seized. The combined estimated street value of the seized cocaine is more than R200 million.”

No arrests

Mathe added that no arrests have been made at this stage following the discovery of the drugs.

The recent spate of drug mule arrests at OR Tambo International Airport has reignited debate about South Africa’s role as a key transit point for international drug syndicates.