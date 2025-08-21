Crime

Police offer R50 000 reward to solve double murder in Bellville

21 August 2025

Police offer R50 000 reward to solve double murder in Bellville

Western Cape police are offering a reward of up to R50 000 for information leading to the arrest of a suspect involved in a double murder in Bellville, Cape Town.

According to police, the duo was shot in November last year.

Assistance

Police spokesperson Captain Frederick C. van Wyk has urged anyone with information to come forward.

“The Western Cape Provincial Serious and Violent Crimes detectives are seeking the assistance of the public for information which will lead to the arrest and successful conviction of those responsible for the death of a 40 year old Chinese national, Muadi Huang and an 18 year old bystander who was shot and fatally wounded at a business premises situated in South Street, Bellville on 2024-11-08 at about 19:30.”

Shooting

Van Wyk said Bellville police responded to the complaint and made the grim discovery.

“Officers found the body of the victim, who succumbed to gunshot wounds to his body. The 18-year-old bystander Enrico White, who chased after the suspect, was also shot and fatally wounded.

“Both were declared deceased on the scene by the medical personnel. The suspect was wearing a cap which covered his face. The motive for this attack is now the subject of an investigation by the South African Police Service,” Van Wyk said.

Mamelodi shootout

Meanwhile, three suspects were killed in a shootout with police outside Pretoria, north of Johannesburg.

The gun battle occurred in Stoffel Park, Mamelodi, on Tuesday.

Police spokesperson Lieutenant Colonel Christopher Singo said officers acted on intelligence information.

Singo said members of the Hawks Tactical Operation Management Section (TOMS) received information about a group of suspects who were allegedly having illegal firearms in Mamelodi East, Stoffelpark extension 15.

“Upon arrival at the premises, a shootout ensued between the police and the suspects. Three suspects were fatally wounded by the police, and one suspect fled the scene,” Singo said.

Singo added that officers recovered one AR rifle and two pistols.

