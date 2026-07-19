WATCH: Police officer wounded in CIT heist in Durban, KZN

Police have launched a manhunt for the suspects.

A South African Police Service (Saps) officer has been wounded during a cash-in-transit (CIT) heist in KwaZulu-Natal (KZN).

The CIT heist occurred on the N3 near the Sherwood on‑ramp, outside the Durban CBD.

CIT heist

ALS Paramedics spokesperson Garrith Jamieson said they responded to the incident just before 5 ppm on Saturday after receiving multiple emergency calls about an explosion on the N3.

“The suspects blew up a cash vehicle on the N3. Paramedics arrived on scene once, given the go-ahead by Metro Police and Saps to find the money vehicle still engulfed in flames after being detonated by the suspects.

“Paramedics found two security officials who had sustained, fortunately, no injuries, and one police officer who had sustained minor injuries on the scene. Paramedics attended to the police officer before he was transported to a nearby hospital for further care that he required,” Jamieson said.

VIDEO | Cash van blown up in CIT robbery on N3 onramp (Sherwood)

Guards being treated for injuries. Avoid the area.

🎥 ALS Paramedics pic.twitter.com/YSM06erqcS July 18, 2026

Traffic affected

The N3 outgoing highway was closed for quite some time to allow investigations, with motorists advised to avoid this area at all costs.

Jamieson said the Durban carriageway was also highly congested, as it formed part of the crime scene, with some of the vehicles caught in the crossfire parked there.

“At this stage, the exact events leading up to this robbery are unclear. However, Saps will be investigating further”

Police have launched a manhunt for the suspects.

Illegal mining

Meanwhile, Saps’s crackdown on illegal mining and organised crime has intensified, with 1,149 suspects arrested.

Police also confiscated 25 illegal firearms and hundreds of rounds of ammunition during intelligence-driven operations conducted under Operation Prosper in June.

The nationwide operation, led jointly by the Saps and the South African National Defence Force (SANDF), targeted illegal mining syndicates, organised crime and gang-related violence across several provinces.

Saps spokesperson Lieutenant Colonel Vincent Mukhathi said the latest arrests demonstrate the government’s determination to dismantle criminal networks operating in affected communities.